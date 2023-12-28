Industries

    Refinery Interchange upgrade project on track for February 2024 finish

    28 Dec 2023
    28 Dec 2023
    The N7/Refinery interchange project's upgrade and construction are projected to finish by February 2024. After the festive builders' break, construction is scheduled to resume in 2024, with the completion expected before the close of the current financial year (2023/24), totalling a budget of R248m. Initiated in July 2021, the transport infrastructure project has contributed to job creation and economic opportunities, benefiting 56 local enterprises, including Small, Medium, and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs).
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Part of the work carried out was the demolishing of the existing bridge which was insufficient for vehicles carrying high loads on the N7. The demolished bridge is replaced with the construction of two bridges over the N7, with one dedicated to westbound traffic on Plattekloof Road and the second for eastbound traffic. This also completes the dualling of Plattekloof Road between Koeberg Road and the N1.

    The additional scope of the project includes key activities, but is not limited to the following:

    • Constructing the new westbound carriageway (WBCW) between Ramp E and the eastern limit of construction (LOC).
    • Constructing the westbound road-over-road bridge overpass.
    • Reconstructing and widening the interchange ramps.
    • Rehabilitating and widening the existing road-over-rail bridge and MSE walls on the WBCW.
    • Constructing the new WBCW between Ramp A and the western LOC.
    • Demolish the existing road-over-road bridge overpass.
    • Reconstructing the eastbound carriageway (EBCW) between Ramp C and eastern LOC.
    • Reconstructing the EBCW between Ramp B and the western LOC.
    • Constructing the eastbound road-over-road bridge overpass.
    • Constructing the reinforced concrete retaining walls on interchange Ramps C and D.
    • Constructing the eastern and western terminals of the Interchange.

    The provincial Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, spoke on the significance of the project and its progress. The Minister says: "Given the importance of the interchange to the economy and commuters from the surrounding areas, it has always been essential that we completed the project without delay. I am, therefore, delighted to note that all works will be completed before the end of the current financial year."

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    "The main objective of the project was to improve the capacity and safety of traffic operations at the Refinery Interchange. In the process, nearly 500 local job opportunities have been created, and over R50 million spent on SMMEs. In essence, over the 2 and half years we have seen how significant this project is,” concludes Minister Simmers.

