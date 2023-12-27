Industries

    2023 MEST Africa Challenge regional winners to compete for $50K equity prize

    27 Dec 2023
    27 Dec 2023
    The Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST) has announced the top 5 regional winners for the MEST Africa Challenge, an Africa-wide pitch competition for early-stage technology startups.
    Image: Supplied
    Image: Supplied

    These startups have emerged victorious after rigorous pitch sessions - beating out 40 competing startups from Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, and South Africa - and will now go on to compete for the grand prize of $50,000 in equity. The finalists represent diverse sectors, including fintech, health tech, e-commerce, and edtech.

    Meet the winners:

    • Letaji (Kenya): Revolutionising the construction industry, Letaji is an online marketplace streamlining the process of purchasing building materials. It connects homeowners, contractors, and hardware stores directly with top suppliers.
    • Chestify AI (Ghana): This innovative platform enhances patient care by facilitating seamless connections and support among clinical professionals.
    • OneHealth (Nigeria): At the forefront of health tech, OneHealth offers an integrated platform for virtual consultations, connecting patients with doctors and diagnostic centers while managing prescriptions and test results online.
    • Sanya (Senegal): A visionary in IT edutainment, Sanya creates a unique blend of educational and entertainment digital products, fostering a community-based approach to tech learning for companies.
    • Koa Academy (South Africa): Pioneering the future of online education, Koa Academy stands at the forefront in South Africa with its innovative approach to digital learning.

    Green entrepreneurship programme aims to upskill learners
    Green entrepreneurship programme aims to upskill learners

    6 Sep 2023

    The finalists are expected to pitch for the winning prize money at the end of January, during an event that will be organised and hosted by MEST Africa, in partnership with Absa Bank.

    Ashwin Ravichandran, portfolio advisor at MEST expressed his excitement about the upcoming finals: “The top 5 finalists of the 2023 MEST Africa Challenge are a testament to the remarkable innovation and potential within Africa's tech ecosystem. Each startup has shown incredible prowess in their fields. We eagerly anticipate their presentations at the final demo day, where they will connect with our dynamic network of entrepreneurs, investors, and partners.”

