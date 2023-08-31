Pick n Pay unveils exclusive Springbok reusable shopping bags

Get ready to score a try for sustainability while cheering on your favourite rugby team. Pick n Pay has launched a limited-edition collectable Springbok reusable shopping bag. These iconic green and gold bags are set to revolutionize the way fans show their support for the Springboks (and the environment).

Crafted from six 100% locally collected recycled PET bottles, these heavy-duty Springbok bags are designed to withstand the toughest game day or everyday activities. With a tested maximum carrying weight of 30kg—surpassing most airline suitcase luggage allowances—these bags are built to carry your shopping haul, beach essentials, braai or kids' party supplies, and more, year after year.

The Springbok reusable bag boasts an impressive volume of 40 litres, making it one of the largest RPET shopper bags on the market. "This is not just any bag; it's a symbol of pride, sustainability, and the resilient spirit of the Springboks," says Vaughan Pierce, executive: ESG at Pick n Pay.

The eye-catching design of these limited-edition bags pays homage to the Springbok Rugby World Cup campaign, "Stronger Together." They also feature iconic moments from the team's rich history, including the unforgettable 1995 Rugby World Cup final aircraft flyover and the Springboks' previous World Championship victories.

The significance goes beyond the bag itself. Proceeds from the sale of these Springbok bags will be donated to the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund. This foundation plays a crucial role in assisting players who have sustained life-changing head, neck, or spinal cord injuries while participating in the game.

Together with the support of customers purchasing the bags, Pick n Pay is targeting a donation of R500,000 to the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund in October.

With Pick n Pay's exclusive Springbok reusable shopping bags on your shoulder, you can make a triple impact - championing the Bokke, supporting a noble cause, and promoting sustainability.

Priced at just R99 each, these locally made collectable bags are available at Pick n Pay, QualiSave, Hypermarket and Clothing stores.