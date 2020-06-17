Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

PepsiCo commits $400m in support of racial justice and equality

NEWSWATCH: PepsiCo CEO and chairman Ramon Laguarta announced on Twitter their commitment to doing their part to help dismantle the systemic racial barriers that block social and economic progress for Black people in the US.
Ramon Laguarta, CEO and chairman at PepsiCo.

The CPG conglomerate has committed $400m to fund several initiatives over the next five years to uplift Black communities and increase internal representation.

"These initiatives comprise a holistic effort for PepsiCo to walk the talk of a leading corporation and help address the need for systemic change," said Laguarta.


As people around the world demand justice for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, and far too many others, we have been thinking hard about how PepsiCo can help dismantle the systemic racial barriers that for generations have blocked social and economic progress for Black people in this country. We know that the first step toward change is to speak up, so I want to be very clear: Black Lives Matter, to our company and to me. – Ramon Laguarta
As mentioned, their journey to racial equality will focus on three pillars: people, business and communities. For more on this and a breakdown of their commitment, read Laguarta's message here.
