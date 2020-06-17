PepsiCo commits $400m in support of racial justice and equality

Ramon Laguarta, CEO and chairman at PepsiCo.
We’re committed to doing our part to help dismantle the systemic racial barriers that block social + economic progress for Black people in this country. Today we’re announcing a $400M+ initiative focused on 3 pillars: people, business, and communities: https://t.co/5gn9uFXiYw pic.twitter.com/unQOK49fxH— PepsiCo (@PepsiCo) June 16, 2020
As people around the world demand justice for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, and far too many others, we have been thinking hard about how PepsiCo can help dismantle the systemic racial barriers that for generations have blocked social and economic progress for Black people in this country. We know that the first step toward change is to speak up, so I want to be very clear: Black Lives Matter, to our company and to me. – Ramon LaguartaAs mentioned, their journey to racial equality will focus on three pillars: people, business and communities. For more on this and a breakdown of their commitment, read Laguarta's message here.