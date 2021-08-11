4 ways to generate more leads that convert into customers

Generating leads to turn customers into prospects is key, but without a large budget and full-time staff dedicated to lead generation, it can be a difficult task for small businesses.

1. Use lead magnets

2. Ask for a referral

3. Make your business discoverable

4. Advertise your business

Luckily, you don't have to pay an arm and a leg for lead generation - there are plenty of ways around this with digital marketing. Here are four lead generating tactics that will help your business generate leads quickly and easily:Lead generation is about trying to attract someone's attention with your lead magnets - the content you produce that is typically used for free in exchange for contact information.This is an effective way of generating more qualified leads because you're providing them with valuable, free resources and they have no reason not to provide you with their email address or any other personal details (within reason) when signing up.Lead magnets can be anything from e-books on topics that cover, for example, how they were able to generate more conversions through marketing automation software, access to exclusive webinars about topics important in your industry, and downloadable workbook templates detailing different sales processes within your company.Recently, a colleague and I realised that asking customers to refer to their friends is one of the most effective lead-generation tactics we have available.This strategy works well because it's in consumers' nature to share information and ideas with others they trust. They also don't see referral requests as sales pitches, but rather as advice from someone who cares about them - someone who can help make things easier.Posting blog posts on your website and linking them to other sites will lead to more search engine rankings, allowing people to find you in their feed when they use Google or another search engine.These types of articles also have the potential for social media shares; people may share it with friends who are looking for similar products or services as well as provide a link back to your site if someone is interested in checking out what you offer.It can also lead to links from other websites that want you to post content about related topics - and increase web traffic towards your business.Google Adwords is a cost-effective lead generator, and it has the bonus of being very targeted. You can run ads to reach your ideal customer using demographic information such as location or age range.Facebook Ads are another great lead-generating tool because they allow you to reach people who have shown interest in your products and services by “liking” your page on their personal profile or clicking into one of your posts. The benefit of these platforms is that they offer an instant return on investment, which means they're also less expensive than traditional forms of advertising like radio and print media.