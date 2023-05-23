Industries

Africa


Huge growth for MyBroadband sponsored articles

23 May 2023
Issued by: Broad Media
Digital content marketing is now a priority in advertising campaigns for leading businesses and challenger brands.
Huge growth for MyBroadband sponsored articles

MyBroadband's sponsored article marketing product has achieved strong growth in recent years, with the number of companies publishing content on the site continuing to grow.

When looking at the period of 1 January to 31 March in 2020 compared to the same period in 2023, MyBroadband saw a 42% increase in the number of sponsored articles published on its site.

Click here to see the sponsored articles published on MyBroadband

The increase in popularity of sponsored articles on MyBroadband lines up with international trends. Digital content marketing is a now a priority in advertising campaigns for leading businesses and challenger brands.

Sponsored articles: They just work

Sponsored articles are an excellent marketing tool, thanks to the functionality they provide.

Articles allow companies to generate awareness, educate the market, and engage with existing and potential clients – all while providing an excellent ROI.

Thanks to this, South Africa's top companies regularly publish sponsored articles on MyBroadband – including Vodacom, MTN, Takealot, Samsung, Huawei, Telkom, Openserve, BCX, Discovery, Afrihost, Hisense, Synology, Seacom, Mustek, Sage, and many more.

Big growth

The graph below shows the growth in the number of sponsored articles published on MyBroadband in Q1 2020 versus Q1 2023.

Huge growth for MyBroadband sponsored articles
click to enlarge

To see the latest sponsored articles on MyBroadband, click here.

Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
