Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

YFM 99.2Joe PublicAPO GroupHot 102.7FMCarry1stFCB JoburgTPDCDMASATQ GroupGreatstockDSTV Media SalesPrimedia BroadcastingPrimedia OutdoorJacaranda FM3RCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Online Media Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Junior Social Media Community Manager Johannesburg
  • Social Media Strategist Johannesburg
  • Online Sub-Editor Pretoria
  • Deputy Editor Pretoria
  • Online Editorial Assistant Cape Town
  • Campaign Manager Cape Town
  • Business Journalist Pretoria
  • Gaming Journalist Pretoria
  • Senior Journalist Pretoria
  • Web Developer Germiston
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Y presents On Road

    7 Sep 2022
    Issued by: YFM 99.2
    Y delivers On Road, a visual content experience of Jozi street culture through the eyes of Owen Miller.
    Y presents On Road

    South Africa’s biggest commercial youth radio station, Y, launches a 6-episode medium format content concept that delves into the culture of art, film, music and fashion.

    The show covers everything from the growth of sustainable fashion, the difference between storytelling and self-expression through commercials and other forms of visual content, street art in the city and its translation to galleries as well as the people behind the music industry.

    The host, Owen Miller, says that growing up in the East Rand with a lot of diversity but not much exposure made him want to move to the city as soon as he matriculated. He has been living in Jozi for almost a decade where his deep interest for the various sub-cultures was fulfilled. “On Road is a visual diary of our art and the communities that shape these movements. It’s about the culture – praising those that came before and inspiring those that will follow,” he said.

    “This production illustrates the next step in Y’s evolution. The brand refresh in October 2021 was the gateway to fulfilling the brand promise of serving its audiences access to all things Y. The audio drama series, experiential events and now longer format visual content displays the brand’s commitment to never standing still and its promise to entrench itself in culture.” said Y’s managing director, Haseena Cassim.

    Last year the youth brand dropped the successful YouTube series The Banques and Venom Show, which has received over 1.5 million views. Tequila AF received success as young adults were drawn to the magic of the audio drama.

    The 6, 13-minute episodes in the On Road series, can be viewed on the Y App as well as eVOD (local on demand platform) from 7 September.

    Listen to Y on the YFM app, Openview HD, DStv Channel 859 or FM 99.2.

    NextOptions
    YFM 99.2
    YFM has the youngest commercial audience in South Africa. It's become known as the capital of youth culture. As the most influential proponents of local South African music, YFM is a 75% music, 25% talk station. The sound of the station is defined by a well-curated collection of the best local and international hits. YFM is a balanced platform supporting not only established artists but new, up and coming acts. YFM proudly supports the South African music industry, boasting over 50% in local content. With a multi-channel approach, the station has an audience of 2.5 million across, radio and digital platforms. If it's hot, you're most likely to hear it on the authority on all things trendy, YFM 99.2.
    Read more: YFM, youth culture, Haseena Cassim

    Related

    Source: © Michal Bednarek It is of paramount importance that brands become active members of the youth culture
    #YouthMonth: Understanding youth culture for better marketing results1 Jun 2022
    Image supplied: Ayanda MVP will be rejoining YFM for the afternoon show
    YFM welcomes back Ayanda MVP25 Apr 2022
    Image sourced from the Cotton Festival .
    What to expect at the 2022 Cotton Festival1 Apr 2022
    The official evolution of Y
    YFM 99.2The official evolution of Y28 Oct 2021
    Haseena Cassim, managing director of YFM
    #WomensMonth: Haseena Cassim is all about zeal20 Aug 2021
    YFM launches new podcast with Banques and Venom
    YFM 99.2YFM launches new podcast with Banques and Venom17 Jun 2021
    YFM and Smirnoff team up for #BeTheNext radio DJ search
    YFM 99.2YFM and Smirnoff team up for #BeTheNext radio DJ search20 May 2021
    YFM paves the way for The Lady on Drive
    YFM 99.2YFM paves the way for The Lady on Drive26 Mar 2021

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz