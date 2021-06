YFM launches new podcast with Banques and Venom

YFM, Gauteng's biggest youth radio station, has officially launched its first exclusive podcast: The Banques and Venom Show.

The podcast is an on-going collaboration between Banques and YTKO DJ, Venom, who are among some of the hottest DJs in the industry.Banques began his DJ career in 2007 and Venom in 2011 and they have organically become industry friends while genuinely creating industry connections with some of the biggest names in entertainment.Both Banques and Venom have and maintain street cred, they know all things music, are all about the hype and always come through with the drip. Seeking to be relatable at all times and having a strong network of connections is of importance to them. They believe everything they have done is a foundation for what they have today. They believe in staying grounded and letting their work speak for itself.Says Banques: “YFM has given us the opportunity to hear the voice and culture of the youth, outside of the traditional way of doing things.”When asked what his purpose is, Venom stated that he believes his purpose is to be the best at what he does, and to be happy while doing it.This is yet another first for the station as it continuously seeks to set trends.Episodes in season one, featuring guests Uncle Vinny, Major League, Jazziq, Mpura and DBN Gogo, to name a few, premiere every Tuesday at 7pm on YFM’s YouTube channel.Follow Banques and Venom for updates on The Banques and Venom Show.Instagram: @Banquesz Twitter: @Banquesy Make sure to also tune into YFM on 99.2 or via streaming on www.yfm.co.za , the YFM app or DStv channel 859.