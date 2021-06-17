YFM launches new podcast with Banques and Venom

Showtime Management and international partner Selladoor Worldwide have postponed the South African tour of the We Will Rock You musical to 2022. South Africa is currently in its third wave of Covid-19 infections and, as such, the government has implemented precautions that only allows for a total audience of 100 people.
From East London to some of South Africa's most storied agencies. After winning on global stages and achieving what she set out to on the inside of the corporate advertising machinery, Leigh-Anne Salonika is living her purpose, and in doing so working with brands to unlock theirsByEvan-Lee Courie
Both Banques and Venom have and maintain street cred, they know all things music, are all about the hype and always come through with the drip. Seeking to be relatable at all times and having a strong network of connections is of importance to them. They believe everything they have done is a foundation for what they have today. They believe in staying grounded and letting their work speak for itself.
Says Banques: “YFM has given us the opportunity to hear the voice and culture of the youth, outside of the traditional way of doing things.”
When asked what his purpose is, Venom stated that he believes his purpose is to be the best at what he does, and to be happy while doing it.
This is yet another first for the station as it continuously seeks to set trends.
Episodes in season one, featuring guests Uncle Vinny, Major League, Jazziq, Mpura and DBN Gogo, to name a few, premiere every Tuesday at 7pm on YFM’s YouTube channel.
Make sure to also tune into YFM on 99.2 or via streaming on www.yfm.co.za, the YFM app or DStv channel 859.
YFM has the youngest commercial audience in South Africa. It's become known as the capital of youth culture. As the most influential proponents of local South African music, YFM is a 75% music, 25% talk station. The sound of the station is defined by a well-curated collection of the best local and international hits. YFM is a balanced platform supporting not only established artists but new, up and coming acts. YFM proudly supports the South African music industry, boasting over 50% in local content. With a multi-channel approach, the station has an audience of 2.5 million across, radio and digital platforms. If it's hot, you're most likely to hear it on the authority on all things trendy, YFM 99.2.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.