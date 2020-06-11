Scopen and IAS launch Scopen Rating

Independent marketing and advertising consultants Scopen and the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS) have launched Scopen Rating, a compilation of the opinion and consensus of the leaders of all media agencies in the country, which is a South African first.

Photo by bongkarn thanyakij from Pexels

“Of the specific data sent by 17 media agencies, their ranking was established according to client satisfaction, new business gained in 2019, creativity and innovation, market perception, a match to the ideal of media agencies by marketers and awards won in 2019,” says Scopen co-founder and global CEO, César Vacchiano.



“In combining the data gleaned directly from media agency CEOs and MDs about their business and Agency Scope 2019/2020, we worked with the agencies to determine the percentage weighting per criteria, which boosted the credibility of our findings.”



Scopen Rating highlights the response from marketers and media agencies about what is important for media success.



Top five media agencies

The top five media agencies overall are phd, The Media Shop, Mindshare, Carat and OMD and the Top Three Independent Media agencies are Mediology, Alphabet Soup and Planit.



Noting their success, Wayne Bishop of phd says: “This data is extremely valuable to us and our clients, and robust enough to take its place among industry awards.

Creative agencies seem to fare better with the amount of recognition they get, where the responsibility for seeking out target audiences and ensuring their work goes to the right places – the job of the media agencies - is often overlooked. “Scopen Rating’s sound methodology makes it a practical and important tool for our industry.”



Intimate view into media agency landscape

Johanna McDowell, founding partner of the IAS and partner of Scopen South Africa, adds that Scopen Rating, in support of the media trends report from Agency Scope South Africa 2019/2020, gives an intimate view into the media agency landscape. “This enabled us to ramp up importance of media agencies based on solid data.”



In conclusion, Vacchiano adds: “The response from the media agencies showed extraordinary trust in Scopen and the IAS, giving us a platform from which to base further studies on to continue to note benchmarks set by media agencies.”



