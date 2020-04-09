Agency Scope Insights: Media agencies to watch

Following the Agency Scope study conducted late in 2019 and with results presented early this year, Scopen has announced its media agencies to watch and follow in South Africa.

Media agencies have performed very well since the last study.Global CEO of Scopen, Cesar Vacchiano commented: "Now that we have conducted three studies, it is possible to see which agencies have really performed year-on-year and have improved their position."According to the information provided by marketers interviewed in the Agency Scope 2019/2020 study, these are the media agencies most interesting to watch and follow in South Africa:One of the agencies that improved the most in all the rankings. It is ranked by its current clients as the leader in creative media thinking and innovation, one of the most desired attributes of marketers and one of the weaknesses of media agencies overall.The media agency with the strongest positioning among the independents. It keeps improving positions in all rankings of the study especially as an ‘ideal’ media agency and attractiveness for inclusion in shortlists.The most balanced media agency among the ones belonging to GroupM. Ranking in the top three as an attractive media agency to be included in shortlists and for its overall market perception.This agency is perceived as the closest to the ‘ideal’. Strongest in perception in creative media thinking, digital and ROI-modelling-performance. It is the most admired media agency by media agency professionals.In 2019, Scopen completed the third edition of Agency Scope in South Africa, a biennial study (conducted every two years) of the creative, communication and media agencies. Our universe of analysis was comprised of the highest-level decision-makers in marketing, communications, advertising, digital, media and procurement from the largest and most relevant marketers in the country.The professionals interviewed in each company had to be involved in and interacting with, on an on-going basis, the decision-making process for selecting and approving their agencies’ work. We conducted 403 interviews with executives from leading companies in South Africa with an average turnover of more than R4.7bn in 2019. The fieldwork with marketers took place between May and September 2019.