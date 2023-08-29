Industries

Africa


Checkers launches Sixty60 ride-on bike for your little one

29 Aug 2023
Inspired by its many young customers that emulate Sixty60 delivery drivers, Checkers has just launched the Sixty60 ride-on bike complete with the familiar teal delivery box that opens and closes.
Source:
Source: www.shopriteholdings.co.za

Locally made in Cape Town, the bikes, that are suitable for children aged 3-10 years, feature customisable number plates and is available in selected Checkers supermarkets.

“Customers have shared so many heartwarming photos of their kids using plastic ride-on scooters as Sixty60 delivery bikes. This appreciation for our Sixty60 delivery drivers who work tirelessly to make sure orders are delivered safely and on time, inspired the rollout of what is sure to become a classic toy.” says Neil Schreuder, chief strategy officer for the Shoprite Group.

Checkers has also re-released its Sixty60 1:12 scale-model toy motorbike, and this time there is an accompanying toy delivery driver. These are available on the Sixty60 app and in selected Checkers supermarkets while stock lasts.

Shoprite Group, Neil Schreuder, Checkers Sixty60

Related

Shoprite calls tech students to apply for bursary programme
Shoprite calls tech students to apply for bursary programme12 Jul 2023
Image supplied. It's all smiles for employees Siyabonga Mali, Felleng Sethoabane, Siphosethu Silinga (Yes), Shuanah Frans, and Benjamin Peter who participated in the Shoprite Group's youth development programmes
Shoprite Group offers unemployed youth employment and careers13 Jun 2023
Buy-back initiative for recyclables saves millions, pays millions
Buy-back initiative for recyclables saves millions, pays millions6 Jun 2023
Western Cape family business reaps rewards of &quot;breakthrough&quot; Checkers deal
Western Cape family business reaps rewards of "breakthrough" Checkers deal18 May 2023
Source: Supplied
From 400 bucks to 40 - Checkers becomes SA retail partner for Prime drinks24 Apr 2023
Shoprite's clothing brand: Is Uniq unique?
Shoprite's clothing brand: Is Uniq unique?18 Apr 2023
Source: Supplied
Checkers Food Services rebrands, expands to KZN17 Apr 2023
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Shoprite to list and trade on A2X4 Apr 2023

