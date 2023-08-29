Checkers launches Sixty60 ride-on bike for your little one

Inspired by its many young customers that emulate Sixty60 delivery drivers, Checkers has just launched the Sixty60 ride-on bike complete with the familiar teal delivery box that opens and closes.

Locally made in Cape Town, the bikes, that are suitable for children aged 3-10 years, feature customisable number plates and is available in selected Checkers supermarkets.

“Customers have shared so many heartwarming photos of their kids using plastic ride-on scooters as Sixty60 delivery bikes. This appreciation for our Sixty60 delivery drivers who work tirelessly to make sure orders are delivered safely and on time, inspired the rollout of what is sure to become a classic toy.” says Neil Schreuder, chief strategy officer for the Shoprite Group.

Checkers has also re-released its Sixty60 1:12 scale-model toy motorbike, and this time there is an accompanying toy delivery driver. These are available on the Sixty60 app and in selected Checkers supermarkets while stock lasts.