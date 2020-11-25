Builders inches into shopping malls with Cresta store opening

The new Builders store set to open at Cresta Shopping Centre in Johannesburg on 26 November will be the first branch located inside a super-regional mall.

Credit: Builders

Shift from standalone store format

Credit: Builders

2,267sqm of retail space

Builders Cresta will offer the full Builders Express range of products and services, including a garden centre and a paint tinting and mixing counter. Other departments to look forward to include power tools, flat pack furniture and building materials. Shoppers can also expect services such as delivery, installation and assembly as well as free pool water analysis.This store represents a significant shift from standalone format stores and is part of the brand’s effort to respond to the needs of those that prefer one destination for all their shopping needs.“Now shoppers visiting the mall to purchase groceries, fashion, cosmetics and electronic goods, can also shop our broad DIY offering ranging from seasonal appliances, flooring, electrical, plumbing, plants and related hardware services,” says Munier Solomon, marketing operations manager at Builders.Andre Steyn, Builders’ vice president, adds, "Our new Cresta store is conveniently placed within the shopping centre, with ample on-grade parking, for greater convenience to our shoppers who are time-strapped. We will continue to increase our footprint by evaluating similar shopping centre opportunities in the future."Builders Cresta will offer customers 2,267sqm of store space and an external dispatch yard of 714sqm. “We will also be offering shopper services that are found in any of our other Builders stores ranging from gas refills and exchanges, click and collect and much more,” says Solomon.Technology features inside the store come in the form of free Wi-Fi, high-definition screens, and tablets conveniently located across the store giving customers the opportunity to shop and place orders, as well as view promotions and search for product information or inspirational DIY content.Builders says that, as with all the brand’s new stores, Builders Cresta will balance this technology with personable, helpful service to educate, entertain and inspire customers."As Builders, we are not just for contractors. We are for homemakers, hobbyists, creators, fixers, DIYers, who visualise, build and achieve their plans," says Steyn.Builders Cresta will operate from Monday to Friday between 07:30 and 18:00, Saturday between 08:00 and 16:00 and Sunday between 08:00 and 14:00. It will be located at Shop LA1 which can be accessed via Entrance 2.