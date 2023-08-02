Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

CatchwordsAWIEFDNA Brand ArchitectsIMC ConferenceJacaranda FMDentsuInvibes AdvertisingJoe PublicExposure MarketingAlgoa FMBizcommunity.comSo InteractiveStoneHOT 102.7FMEast Coast RadioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

PR & Communications Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


DNA Brand Architects win Prism 'Best Large PR Consultancy of the Year'

2 Aug 2023
Issued by: DNA Brand Architects
DNA Brand Architects won the prestigious Best Large PR Consultancy of the Year award for the third year. This comes from consistent wins by the agency over the last eight years, including Best Medium-sized Consultancy, Campaign of the Year awards and being the first black-owned agency to win South Africa's Campaign of the Year in 2019.
DNA Brand Architects win Prism 'Best Large PR Consultancy of the Year'

The 2023 edition of the Prism Awards brought together agencies and clients nationwide to celebrate the best in class in PR across industries, disciplines, and brands. The annual instalment was hosted on Saturday, 29 July 2023, at the Galleria Convention Centre in Sandton, hosted by media personality Masechaba Ndlovu.

The Prism Awards are South Africa’s most sought-after award for PR professionals and agencies. They are awarded to public relations and communication professionals who have successfully incorporated strategy, creativity and professionalism in their strategies and campaigns that showcase a successful public relations campaign over the 2022 period.

Over the years, the groundbreaking Tastic Heritage campaign has been a highlight at the Prism Awards with multiple wins. This year, Tastic’s Sounds of My Heritage campaign, in partnership with music icon Thandiswa Mazwai struck gold at the ceremony, winning Best Media Relations campaign (Gold) and Best Consumer PR for an existing product or service (Bronze). In addition to that, DNA took home a Silver award for the inspiring Nivea #ForYourShadeOfBeautiful campaign that celebrated women of all shades of beautiful.

“We are extremely humbled and honoured by the recognition we have received at this year’s Prism Awards. Our Tastic and Nivea campaigns created powerful conversations that resonated deeply with consumers and delivered incredible results. This would not be possible without our clients and an incredible team of Allstars who brought it to life,” commented Sylvester Chauke, founder and chief architect of DNA.

In its 11th year, DNA has grown in leaps and bounds and continues to build on its mission to stand against the bland! DNA Brand Architects has been named Adweek’s Top 100 fastest-growing agencies in the world, ranked number 39, highlighted in the Top 10 agencies in the international category in 2020, has won the ICCO World’s Best PR Campaign and was recently named PR Agency of the Year by Marklives.

“It was incredible to see the level of work the PR industry is producing. Also brilliant is seeing a profile of the PRISM reflect our country more. This is important and we should build on this diversity as an industry and ensure we continue to be inclusive and collaborative for the advancement of our profession,” concluded Sylvester Chauke.

NextOptions
DNA Brand Architects
DNA Brand Architects is a one-of-a-kind company that takes your brand where it has never been before, creating unexpected alignments that will shake up your market and blow your mind.
Read more: Sylvester Chauke, Prism Awards, DNA Brand Architects, Masechaba Ndlovu

Related

Image supplied. Oscar Tshifure has been appointed president-elect of the Public Relations Institute of South Africa (Prisa)
Razor PR's Oscar Tshifure: Prisa president-elect24 Jul 2023
The Macallan hosts unforgettable series of events in Durban, South Africa
DNA Brand ArchitectsThe Macallan hosts unforgettable series of events in Durban, South Africa24 Jul 2023
#Cannes2023: A shifting Cannes as diversity grows
#Cannes2023: A shifting Cannes as diversity grows14 Jul 2023
Source © Bizcommunity The Prism Awards, Africa's public relations and communications awards, has received over 450 entries this year
Prism Awards entry numbers highlight the power of storytelling & PR15 Jun 2023
Source © Yacht Charter Fleet Ster-Kinekor, the official representative of Cannes Lions in South Africa, will be hosting two Cannes Lions Wrap-Up events in July
#Cannes2023: Ster-Kinekor to host two Cannes Lions wrap-up events25 May 2023
Picture Supplied.
The rich heritage behind DNA Brand Architect's senior creative Bafana Mthembu23 Sep 2022
Mzansi's favourite radio station gets the nod for purpose and bravery in the metaverse
Jacaranda FMMzansi's favourite radio station gets the nod for purpose and bravery in the metaverse25 Jul 2022
Pictured on stage: Retroviral and Flow Communications. Retroviral won Gold for the Checkers Sixty60 Swindler campaign and Silver for its Lilets Be You. Period. campaign and Flow Communications won Bronze for Marine Protected Areas Day (MPA Day).
All the Prism Awards 2022 winners18 Jul 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz