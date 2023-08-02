DNA Brand Architects win Prism 'Best Large PR Consultancy of the Year'

DNA Brand Architects won the prestigious Best Large PR Consultancy of the Year award for the third year. This comes from consistent wins by the agency over the last eight years, including Best Medium-sized Consultancy, Campaign of the Year awards and being the first black-owned agency to win South Africa's Campaign of the Year in 2019.

The 2023 edition of the Prism Awards brought together agencies and clients nationwide to celebrate the best in class in PR across industries, disciplines, and brands. The annual instalment was hosted on Saturday, 29 July 2023, at the Galleria Convention Centre in Sandton, hosted by media personality Masechaba Ndlovu.

The Prism Awards are South Africa’s most sought-after award for PR professionals and agencies. They are awarded to public relations and communication professionals who have successfully incorporated strategy, creativity and professionalism in their strategies and campaigns that showcase a successful public relations campaign over the 2022 period.

Over the years, the groundbreaking Tastic Heritage campaign has been a highlight at the Prism Awards with multiple wins. This year, Tastic’s Sounds of My Heritage campaign, in partnership with music icon Thandiswa Mazwai struck gold at the ceremony, winning Best Media Relations campaign (Gold) and Best Consumer PR for an existing product or service (Bronze). In addition to that, DNA took home a Silver award for the inspiring Nivea #ForYourShadeOfBeautiful campaign that celebrated women of all shades of beautiful.

“We are extremely humbled and honoured by the recognition we have received at this year’s Prism Awards. Our Tastic and Nivea campaigns created powerful conversations that resonated deeply with consumers and delivered incredible results. This would not be possible without our clients and an incredible team of Allstars who brought it to life,” commented Sylvester Chauke, founder and chief architect of DNA.

In its 11th year, DNA has grown in leaps and bounds and continues to build on its mission to stand against the bland! DNA Brand Architects has been named Adweek’s Top 100 fastest-growing agencies in the world, ranked number 39, highlighted in the Top 10 agencies in the international category in 2020, has won the ICCO World’s Best PR Campaign and was recently named PR Agency of the Year by Marklives.

“It was incredible to see the level of work the PR industry is producing. Also brilliant is seeing a profile of the PRISM reflect our country more. This is important and we should build on this diversity as an industry and ensure we continue to be inclusive and collaborative for the advancement of our profession,” concluded Sylvester Chauke.



