Why you should integrate PR into brand strategy

Today's PR approach requires a deeper understanding of the elements that lead to news coverage. Engaging content is the key to motivating action. With interesting content, you will increase engagement with your product or service.

PR takes into consideration how to manage all the ways a company, agency, institution, individual or other entity communicates with its relevant audiences to build images and reputations.In an increasingly complicated world, journalists change jobs more frequently and put smaller emphasis on media contacts. Competition for engagement gets more difficult as attention spans get shorter and the consumer segment is more fragmented. This means that targeted strategies are essential to success.Digital marketing is public relations. Earned media is almost always placed on the web and print newspapers all have sites. This is where the experienced publicist will turn media placement into a digital placement for more exposure.While PR has seen many digital changes over the years, we have observed a “rebirth” of the public relation practice becoming integrated.Integrated PR campaigns that work hand in hand with other new digital channels will strengthen an overall brand strategy. It’s important to note that public relations and digital marketing are ever-changing industries, so it is important to be nimble and prepared to jump on the next unknown.Don’t get stuck with what you know and do perfectly. If you want to stand out, it’s worth dipping your toes into fresh ways of creating content.