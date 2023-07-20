Judging panel for Shop! SA Shopper Marketing Awards announced

Shop! South Africa has announced the judging panel for its inaugural Outstanding Shopper Marketing Awards (OSMA) that takes place on 1 November.

Source: © 123rf 123rf Shop! South Africa has announced the judging panel for its inaugural Outstanding Shopper Marketing Awards (OSMA)

Around the world, the Shop! OSMA awards have become the industry’s major annual awards that recognise and reward best practice, innovation, and excellence in shopper marketing, in-store, online and throughout the shopper path to purchase.

Heavy hitters

The newly launched trade association, dedicated to enhancing retail environments and experiences, has named an array of industry heavy hitters who include:

Carl Willoughby, chief ccrative officer at TBWA Hunt Lascaris. He has won awards around the world for his work and was ranked #1 ECD in South Africa at the 2021 Loeries.

Eugene Lenford is a veteran of the FMCG and alcohol sectors. He is currently the marketing manager for Savanna, which won a Gold Cannes Lion Award in 2022.

Mamapudi Nkgadima, the MD of market research company African Response. She has worked with some of South Africa’s best-known brands and is a former SAMRA board member.

Carla Gontier, the strategy director at Point Group, has worked on multiple award-winning campaigns for blue-chip clients across the banking, automotive, FMCG, and retail sectors.

John Clark, MD for Haleon in sub-Saharan Africa. Clark has more than 25 years of experience in the FMCG and OTC industries, including iconic brands like ZamBuk, GrandPa, Huggies, Kleenex and Sensodyne.

Andy Sutcliffe, CEO and founder of Fractional CEO. He has founded, scaled, and exited two advertising agencies sold to Omnicom and Accenture, runs an ad agency in East Africa, and lectures in creative leadership at one of SA’s premier business schools.

Craig Lodge, CEO of Incredible Connection, HifiCorp & Everyshop. He has more than 30 years of experience in FMCG, beverages, and retail at SABMiller, Coca-Cola, Pick n Pay, TBWA, Publicis, and Pepkor.

Phil Day is MD at PoPAI in the UK and Ireland. He has been working with UK brands and retailers since 2006, and has reviewed more than 2,500 awards case studies as part of a judging panel.

Shop! has already launched a call for entries in five categories and six markets.

The categories are Shopper Marketing Campaign of the Year, Integrated Marketing Campaign, Experiential Activation, Digital & Mobile, and Cause Related. The market categories are FMCG – Formal Grocery, FMCG – Health and Beauty, FMCG – Informal, FMCG - Wholesale / Cash & Carry, Telco – Electronics, and Liquor.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have attracted a judging panel of this calibre for our first Shop! OSMA Awards,” says Shop! SA MD Di Wilson. “Their presence as judges gives us a massive credibility boost as we set out to put shopper marketing on the map.”

Shop’s global membership includes major retailers, agencies with shopper and digital offerings, production houses, POS manufacturers and brands.

Entries for the Shop! OSMA awards are open until 31 July.