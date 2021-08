How to sell ugly

So the news from the 'fashion' industry is that Crocs are making a very strong comeback.

Source: Crocs

Deep-fried fashion: KFC x Crocs clogs are coming KFC has collaborated with footwear brand Crocs to introduce clogs inspired by the fast-food brand's iconic bucket of chicken.

Demand for 'the ugliest thing that money can buy' since lockdown has been very strong." - via BBC Why?Why do people buy Crocs?The answer, well at least some part of it, lies in the surprising cultural allure of kitch.In a world so besotted with conformity and a global culture bristling with judgement and impossible aesthetics-standards; adorning yourself in 'kitchness' is an excellent tactic if subtly flipping the bird at the world is your thing, which is perhaps easier than showing your displeasure with the status quo by looting a bottle store, or walking the streets with a Kill the Rich banner.Kitch is irony objectified, it's about saying 'Look at me, look how counter-culture I can be' with a smirk and a knowing nod.Selling kitch is not for your everyday brand manager, it takes a special kind of talent to appeal to a market's sense of silliness and build a massive business on the back of it.Supreme is a great example of this – so is Crocs.Selling ugly is not about selling a product; it's offering people the opportunity to become the focus of conversation, a statement, a form of living art.The joke is really on those whoget it.