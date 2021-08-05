Pepkor on track to restore 70% of looted stores by October

Retailers News South Africa

Menu

#WomensMonth

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • ADNA launches in Cape Town
    Creative intelligence group, ADNA (Audience DNA) is expanding into Africa with their new regional headquarters in Cape Town. The agency officially launched here in January this year with a full-service team including data, creative and strategic consultancy, consumer and market insights.
  • Nestlé Cremora remakes iconic 'it's not inside, it's on top' ad
    Much like its iconic advert 'it's not inside, it's on top' which portrayed an insightful observation of people's responses from all races, ages and genders; Nestlé Cremora, a local favourite coffee and tea creamer, remains an unforgettable brand, more so in light of its strong heritage with South African consumers.
  • Telkom announces a new CEO
    Telkom has announced that Serame Taukobong, the company's current CEO of the Telkom Consumer Business and a group executive committee member, has been appointed as its new group CEO, effective 1 October. Taukobong will take up the position on 1 July 2022.
  • Homegrown battery manufacturer secures R20m investment
    Boost for local champion bringing innovative, local and trusted battery storage solutions for African energy needs
     Issued by Edge Growth
  • RIP Cyril Vuyani Gamede
    The Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) has announced the passing of its CEO, Cyril Vuyani Gamede, who died at the age of 58 on 1 August.
  • Net#work BBDO wins Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona
    In a rough, tough time in our industry and country, Net#work BBDO has slowly been chipping away at new account wins as the agency forges forward, most recently adding the Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona brands to their portfolio as creative lead partner.
Show more

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Pepkor on track to restore 70% of looted stores by October

5 Aug 2021
After having approximately 10% of its stores damaged during last month's riots, Pepkor says it expects to have more than 350 of the more than 500 looted stores up and running by the end of September.

Damage to Pep store Ndumo, KZN. Source: Supplied

Pepkor, which owns retail brands including Pep, Ackermans and the JD Group, has concentrated its efforts on rebuilding stores in the affected areas, and says it's "proud to be part of these efforts where the mutual support and resilience of South Africans are so well exhibited".

Leon Lourens, CEO from Pepkor, comments, “The initial assessment phase has been completed and we are working with multiple suppliers to secure the necessary stock, equipment, IT infrastructure and other materials to reopen our stores. During a normal year we open 300 new stores. Now, added to our standard new store opening schedule, we are reopening more than 350 stores in approximately two months with the remainder of the stores to be opened before December.

"The reopening of the remaining stores will be delayed due to circumstances outside our control such as structural damages to the properties.”

Pep store Ndumo, KZN, restored. Source: Supplied

He adds, “The teams in our operating companies are working around the clock to make this happen as quickly as possible. Our primary objective is to get back to serving the customers in these communities and making their lives easier and better.”

The Pepkor supply chain is again fully operational and deliveries to the retail group's footprint of more than 5,000 stores are back to normal.

Pepkor and TFG unravel impacts of riots

TFG and Pepkor, two of SA's most prominent retail groups, have reported damage to nearly 700 stores and other facilities as a result of the riots...

19 Jul 2021


Job security, emergency relief


As part of Pepkor’s recovery efforts, the group says it's doing its best to provide job security and continue salary payments to the thousands of employees who were impacted. “We were able to get emergency relief to our employees within one week of the unrest. This included delivery of 5,667 food parcels and I am extremely grateful that we have the means to assist our loyal employees so that they can provide for their families,” says Lourens.

“As a business whose key priority is to serve their millions of loyal customers and make a positive difference in their lives, we accept our responsibility towards the local communities and more than R3,5m has been donated to support affected employees and surrounding communities, including a donation of 70 tonnes of maize meal,” he adds.

Pepkor donated 70 tonnes of maize meal to employees and surrounding communities after the unrest. Source: Supplied

The group has continued to collaborate with the Do More Foundation in KwaZulu-Natal which focuses on providing meals to the children and vulnerable people of this region. Customers can also contribute to the group’s food relief efforts by donating in-store at the tills.

“It is our courageous, agile and resilient teams who have played a fundamental role in our recovery and rebuilding process during this challenging time. The long hours and commitment these individuals have shown demonstrates the calibre of our people and the healthy culture of our business,” says Lourens.
Comment

Read more: looting, Pep, JD Group, Ackermans, Pepkor, clothing retail, unrest, Leon Lourens, SA retail, physical retail, Rebuild SA

News


Show more
Let's do Biz