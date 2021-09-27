RIP Franz Marx, creator of Egoli: Place of Gold

South African director and creator of Egoli: Place of Gold, Franz Marx has passed away due to Covid-19 complications.

We pay tribute to Franz Marx, a legend and pioneer in the South African film and television industry. Franz was a writer, actor, director, and producer who paved the way for many South African film and television creatives. RIP. — M-Net (@MNet) September 26, 2021

Deeply shocked at the passing of my friend and mentor, Franz Marx. Different generations will remember different contributions from him. Among other things, he brought soapies to Africa. — Steve Hofmeyr (@steve_hofmeyr) September 26, 2021

Franz was one of South Africa’s leading creative talents who seamlessly traversed the industry as an actor, writer, director and producer.It is believed that he started his career in television as a full-time actor in 1968 and later became a director. He went on to write numerous TV series, and mini-series between 1980 and 2000.He is most well-known for creating M-Net's Egoli - Plek van Goud (Egoli - Place of Gold), which ran for 19 seasons from 1992 to 2010.Tributes have poured in for the creator who adapted the soap opera format for the South African audience.