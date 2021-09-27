Industries

    RIP Franz Marx, creator of Egoli: Place of Gold

    27 Sep 2021
    South African director and creator of Egoli: Place of Gold, Franz Marx has passed away due to Covid-19 complications.
    Source: m-net.dstv.com.

    Franz was one of South Africa’s leading creative talents who seamlessly traversed the industry as an actor, writer, director and producer.

    It is believed that he started his career in television as a full-time actor in 1968 and later became a director. He went on to write numerous TV series, and mini-series between 1980 and 2000.

    He is most well-known for creating M-Net's Egoli - Plek van Goud (Egoli - Place of Gold), which ran for 19 seasons from 1992 to 2010.

    Tributes have poured in for the creator who adapted the soap opera format for the South African audience.



