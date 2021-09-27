RIP Franz Marx, creator of Egoli: Place of Gold

Source: m-net.dstv.com.
We pay tribute to Franz Marx, a legend and pioneer in the South African film and television industry. Franz was a writer, actor, director, and producer who paved the way for many South African film and television creatives. RIP.— M-Net (@MNet) September 26, 2021
Deeply shocked at the passing of my friend and mentor, Franz Marx. Different generations will remember different contributions from him. Among other things, he brought soapies to Africa.— Steve Hofmeyr (@steve_hofmeyr) September 26, 2021