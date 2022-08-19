Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Ecentric Payment SystemsLGDistellQuickEasy SoftwareOur Salad MixEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Banking & Finance Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Ecentric Payment Systems joins Visa Ready for Acceptance Fast Track Programme

19 Aug 2022
Issued by: Ecentric Payment Systems
As a certified Visa Ready partner, Ecentric Payment Systems is helping power the Visa Acceptance journey as a Visa Ready Third-Party Agent.

Ecentric Payment Systems joins Visa Ready for Acceptance Fast Track Programme

Ecentric Payment Systems (“Ecentric”), announced that it has joined the Visa Ready for Acceptance Fast Track Programme in an effort to provide both fintech’s and acquirers, a full enablement stack for payment acceptance, speeding up their time to market and addressing the market needs.

Ecentric offers one-stop, omnichannel payment solutions to its customers. It provides the tech, expertise and infrastructure that places its clients in control of their payments and reconciliation, today and in the future. Through Ecentric’s work with Visa, retailers across the African continent have access to authenticated payment services partners.

“It’s an achievement for Ecentric to be recognised for our technologies, processes and risk management protocols. To be accredited as a Visa partner for its African markets, demonstrates that our payment services offering and business management are industry best practice,” - Richard Perks, product executive.

The Visa Ready for Acceptance Fast Track Programme provides partners like Ecentric with access to Visa’s growing partner network through top of the funnel awareness, go-to-market support to uncover new markets, and newly launched Visa products and solutions.

Learn more about the Visa Ready programme at https://partner.visa.com.

Ecentric Payment Systems joins Visa Ready for Acceptance Fast Track Programme


NextOptions
Ecentric Payment Systems
As your one-stop, omnichannel payment services provider, we provide the technical expertise and infrastructure to put you in control of your business's payment processing and reconciliation, today and in the future.
Read more: Visa, Richard Perks

Related

Source: Supplied.
Visa announces grant to help African women fund managers grow their businesses18 hours ago
Mastercard Foundation and Trace launch free learning app to reach 26 million young Africans
Mastercard Foundation and Trace launch free learning app to reach 26 million young Africans25 Apr 2022
Source:
Visa, Mastercard suspend operations in Russia7 Mar 2022
Source:
American Marketing Association announces Marketing Hall of Fame inductees24 Feb 2022
Source: Supplied
5 ways Covid is driving consumer trends15 Dec 2021
Breaking through refund fraud
Ecentric Payment SystemsBreaking through refund fraud3 Dec 2021
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz