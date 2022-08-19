Ecentric Payment Systems joins Visa Ready for Acceptance Fast Track Programme

As a certified Visa Ready partner, Ecentric Payment Systems is helping power the Visa Acceptance journey as a Visa Ready Third-Party Agent.

Ecentric Payment Systems (“Ecentric”), announced that it has joined the Visa Ready for Acceptance Fast Track Programme in an effort to provide both fintech’s and acquirers, a full enablement stack for payment acceptance, speeding up their time to market and addressing the market needs.

Ecentric offers one-stop, omnichannel payment solutions to its customers. It provides the tech, expertise and infrastructure that places its clients in control of their payments and reconciliation, today and in the future. Through Ecentric’s work with Visa, retailers across the African continent have access to authenticated payment services partners.

“It’s an achievement for Ecentric to be recognised for our technologies, processes and risk management protocols. To be accredited as a Visa partner for its African markets, demonstrates that our payment services offering and business management are industry best practice,” - Richard Perks, product executive.

The Visa Ready for Acceptance Fast Track Programme provides partners like Ecentric with access to Visa’s growing partner network through top of the funnel awareness, go-to-market support to uncover new markets, and newly launched Visa products and solutions.

Learn more about the Visa Ready programme at https://partner.visa.com.



