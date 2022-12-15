Switch launches a new flavour for the festive season

Started in 2014, The Alternative Power Beverage Company was established in 2014 with the aim of producing energy drinks and sodas to satisfy the unique demands of a varied market. The company has cultivated a distinctive product range that is uncompromising on quality ingredients, unbeatable flavour and undeniable style

The festivities have come early this year with Switch Holiday, our never-before-seen festive edition! In keeping with the holiday spirit, Switch Holiday embodies a delightful strawberry pancake flavour, with a cheerful hint of cinnamon.

Get jovial this festive season with the energy kick Switch drinkers have come to know and love, all packaged in a merry design to spread that holiday cheer. Celebrate the holidays this year with a funky, fruity, spicy energy drink that is deliciously joyful.

The magic of the festive season is strong with this one!

Make this a December to remember with Switch Holiday - the perfect energy gift from us to our customers this festive season.

100% Santa-approved!