Switch launches a new flavour for the festive season

The festivities have come early this year with Switch Holiday, our never-before-seen festive edition! In keeping with the holiday spirit, Switch Holiday embodies a delightful strawberry pancake flavour, with a cheerful hint of cinnamon.
Get jovial this festive season with the energy kick Switch drinkers have come to know and love, all packaged in a merry design to spread that holiday cheer. Celebrate the holidays this year with a funky, fruity, spicy energy drink that is deliciously joyful.
The magic of the festive season is strong with this one!
Make this a December to remember with Switch Holiday - the perfect energy gift from us to our customers this festive season.
100% Santa-approved!