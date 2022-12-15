Industries

Switch launches a new flavour for the festive season

15 Dec 2022
Issued by: Switch Energy Drink
Started in 2014, The Alternative Power Beverage Company was established in 2014 with the aim of producing energy drinks and sodas to satisfy the unique demands of a varied market. The company has cultivated a distinctive product range that is uncompromising on quality ingredients, unbeatable flavour and undeniable style
The festivities have come early this year with Switch Holiday, our never-before-seen festive edition! In keeping with the holiday spirit, Switch Holiday embodies a delightful strawberry pancake flavour, with a cheerful hint of cinnamon.

Get jovial this festive season with the energy kick Switch drinkers have come to know and love, all packaged in a merry design to spread that holiday cheer. Celebrate the holidays this year with a funky, fruity, spicy energy drink that is deliciously joyful.

The magic of the festive season is strong with this one!

Make this a December to remember with Switch Holiday - the perfect energy gift from us to our customers this festive season.

100% Santa-approved!

Switch Energy Drink
#SwitchEnergy contains essential vitamins and provides a boost of energy with a crisp refreshing taste.

