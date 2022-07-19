Nederburg Baronne on SA's list of top 10 red blends

Baronne's been flexing its well-toned muscles in some of the best red wine company. The 2020 vintage of this Mzanzi favourite has made it onto the just-released top ten list of Winemag's Prescient Signature Red Blend Report for 2022.

The panel was looking to reward wines ‘distinctive of their originators’, while showing complexity and balance. Baronne, a blend of mainly cabernet sauvignon and shiraz more than obliged, earning a score of 92.

Retailing for around R85 a 750ml bottle, it compares very favourably with the average price of R253 for all those achieving a score of 90 and higher.

Says Nederburg’s red winemaker Zinaschke Steyn: “It is extremely satisfying to know that a blend of this magnitude is regarded as one of the top ten red blends in South Africa. We are super chuffed! If you were to calculate the frequency with which a bottle of Baronne is opened every day somewhere in South Africa, it would work out to one almost every 15 seconds!”

The Winemag Prescient score isn’t Baronne’s first shoutout from those in the know. A previous vintage (the 2010) took gold at the Michelangelo International Wine Awards in 2011.

Baronne’s been going strong since 1973, when cellar master of the day, Günter Brözel launched an affordable, elegant, satisfyingly smooth red blend that would lend nobility to everyday drinking pleasure. Now well into his 80s, he still enjoys a regular glass with meals.

While the 2021 vintage is already available in most liquor outlets, limited stock of the 2020 vintage is still available for purchase via Nederburg’s online wine shop: https://store.nederburg.com/products/nederburg-baronne-2020.

Contact details

