Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Just DesignStudio[K]irmackOmni HR ConsultingMatch CreativeScan DisplayNSBC.AfricaDistellMpactKantarMpact PlasticsKLAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

FMCG News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Retail jobs

  • Cashier/Administrator Cape Town
  • Risk Engineer Cape Town
  • Sales/Customer Relationship Manager Remote
  • Coffee Shop Manager Cape Town
  • Sales Representative Johannesburg
  • Key Account Administrator Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    No work, no pay: Clover workers feeling the pinch as strike enters fourth month

    7 Mar 2022
    By: Masego Mafata
    For 14 years, Marriam Mamabolo has worked as a Clover merchandiser, packing and stocking the company's dairy products in shops across Gauteng.

    Hundreds of striking Clover workers picket outside the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition’s offices in January against job losses, salary cuts and factory closures. Weeks later, many of the workers say they will continue to strike until their demands are met. Photos: Masego Mafata
    Hundreds of striking Clover workers picket outside the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition’s offices in January against job losses, salary cuts and factory closures. Weeks later, many of the workers say they will continue to strike until their demands are met. Photos: Masego Mafata

    Mamabolo’s household relies on her monthly income of R8,700 which has to cover food, her two children’s school expenses and other costs. She says Clover has proposed a 20% cut to her salary which means she will take home just over R6,000. “How am I supposed to make ends meet with that amount? Food prices and transport costs are rising but [Clover] expects me to make do with a salary cut,” says Mamabolo.

    Since November 2021, Mamabolo has been on strike, along with thousands of other Clover workers who are members of the Food and Allied Workers’ Union (Fawu) and the General Industrial Workers’ Union of South Africa (Giwusa). This means she has not been paid for three months.

    Workers are demanding that Clover stop plans for further retrenchments, factory closures, salary cuts and for dismissed workers to be reinstated. They also want the company to be independent of the Israeli company Central Bottling Company (CBC) which acquired Clover through the Milco SA consortium in 2019.

    According to the unions, about 2,000 people have lost their jobs at Clover so far.

    Striking Clover workers marched through the streets of Sandton on Thursday. Photo: Masego Mafata.
    Striking Clover workers march through Sandton and picket at Israeli trade office

    By 28 Jan 2022


    Since the strike started, Mamabolo has joined other workers picketing outside the Clover plant in Clayville, Ekurhuleni from about 6am until 5pm almost daily.

    John Ngwane, a machine operator, has worked at Clover for 26 years. He says the company wants to make work on public holidays compulsory and change shifts from nine to 12-hour shifts. “They are changing our contracts of employment and we are saying no,” he says.

    “We have had to rely on relatives to help us with food and money for our bills,” says William Satekge, another striking worker. “I haven’t been able to buy groceries for my family or pay my rent and my landlord’s patience is wearing thin,” he says. But, says Satekge, going back to work would mean “accepting slave conditions”.

    Tensions mount over failed negotiations


    Violent clashes in recent weeks between striking workers and security guards have resulted in the deaths of two security guards and many injuries to workers.

    GroundUp reported that on 18 January that private security guards fired rubber bullets and teargas at striking workers outside the Clover plant in Clayville. An attack on three striking workers on 7 February, at the same plant, resulted in a worker spending days in hospital.

    A case of murder was opened at the Midrand Police Station following the death of Fidelity security guard, Tsephe Molatsi, on 22 January.

    A second security guard, Terrence Tegg, a former member of the South African Special Forces Brigade working for PPS Security, died on 17 February. Cleta Mohale Shokane and Nkosinathi Mbatha were arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and robbery of rubber-bullet guns, according to Phindi Louw Mjonondwane, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson. They appeared at the Tembisa Magistrates Court on 21 February and are due back in court on 2 March.

    Striking workers remove Clover products from shop shelves
    Striking workers remove Clover products from shop shelves

    By 19 Jan 2022


    Steven Velthuysen, group manager at Clover, said it was “horrifying” that the unions had not “accepted any responsibility even though their members are clearly captured on video and stills taking part in gruesome violence”.

    Giwusa president Mametlwe Sebei has said that the unions are investigating the death of Tegg. “Violence does not advance the cause of the workers’ struggle at Clover. Our strategy has always been about building a campaign of nonviolent mass action,” he said last month. Sebei said the information gathered so far by the unions contradicted what Clover was saying.

    Meanwhile, there have been two failed negotiations between Clover and the unions mediated by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition.

    In an attempt to find a solution to the strike, the Department of Employment and Labour has intervened and meetings between Clover and the unions [took place last week].
    NextOptions


    SOURCE

    GroundUp
    GroundUp is a community news organisation that focuses on social justice stories in vulnerable communities. We want our stories to make a difference.
    Go to: http://www.groundup.org.za/
    Read more: Clover, FAWU, Giwusa, Food and Allied Workers’ Union, Masego Mafata

    Related

    Soweto youths turn dumpsite into thriving food garden
    Soweto youths turn dumpsite into thriving food garden4 Mar 2022
    Striking Clover workers marched through the streets of Sandton on Thursday. Photo: Masego Mafata.
    Striking Clover workers march through Sandton and picket at Israeli trade office28 Jan 2022
    Striking workers remove Clover products from shop shelves
    Striking workers remove Clover products from shop shelves19 Jan 2022
    Hundreds of Clover workers picket outside Department of Trade
    Hundreds of Clover workers picket outside Department of Trade14 Jan 2022
    Source:
    Clover boycott heats up in Pick n Pay13 Jan 2022
    Striking Clover workers to get overdue bonuses by Friday
    Striking Clover workers to get overdue bonuses by Friday11 Jan 2022
    Alexandra residents clean up township
    Alexandra residents clean up township20 Dec 2021
    Clover Mama Afrika wins PMR Diamond Arrow Award
    Clover Mama Afrika wins PMR Diamond Arrow Award23 Nov 2021

    News


    Show more
    Let's do Biz