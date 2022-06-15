Industries

    Incubeta acquires Bruce Clay MENA as part of global expansion strategy

    15 Jun 2022
    Issued by: Incubeta
    The acquisition provides customers of digital marketing specialist, Incubeta, with extended access to SEO, PPC, creative and social media solutions in the Middle Eastern and Northern African territories while broadening its global expertise
    Lars Lehne, Group CEO of Incubeta
    Lars Lehne, Group CEO of Incubeta
    Leading digital marketing group, Incubeta has announced its acquisition of Dubai-based integrated digital marketing agency Bruce Clay MENA, specialists in search, social and creative. This acquisition, the fourth in 12 months for Incubeta, will expand its global presence in the Middle East and North Africa, allowing the group to continue driving growth for clients through their expertise, and best practices in media, technology and creative. Operating in 17 countries globally, Incubeta is a market leading specialist that uses the power of bespoke, localised digital solutions to unlock and amplify business growth potential. Established in 2015, Bruce Clay’s MENA office is part of the Bruce Clay Inc. network and has delivered SEO, PPC, creative and social media solutions for well known brands, such as McDonalds, Johnson & Johnson, Zoflora and Canon. Together Bruce Clay MENA and Incubeta will drive growth for clients, and the group, in the Middle Eastern and North African markets. ”This acquisition fits squarely with our ongoing strategy of acquiring companies that complement our core business growth. Having Bruce Clay MENA join the Incubeta family opens up an endless avenue of opportunity for us in the services we can provide, the work that we can do, and the culture that we continue to build. I’ve no doubt that they’ll contribute to our overall success as a business, a brand and a partner,” comments Lars Lehne, Group CEO of Incubeta. Sitting under the Incubeta brand, Bruce Clay MENA will have access to Incubeta’s full scope of services, including Incubeta’s exclusive Google Marketing Platform relationship. As such, Incubeta MENA will provide clients with a fully integrated, end-to-end digital offering beyond their founding specialisms. “Once Incubeta showed an interest in our business and after meeting the leadership team, it was an easy decision for us to pursue this partnership. These are truly exciting times for Bruce Clay MENA, as through the Incubeta brand we will infuse deep performance marketing knowledge and experience into our team and agency offering – unlike anything there currently is in the region. Additionally through Bruce Clay MENA, Incubeta are acquiring world class SEO, social media and creative talent that will help provide a fully integrated end to end solution to clients. The opportunities we will open together are super exciting and the team and I can’t wait to get going,” says Neal Patel, managing director of Bruce Clay MENA.

    Incubeta
    Incubeta is an international team of experts in marketing, technology, data, and creative.
    Lars Lehne

