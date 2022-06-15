Apple regains world's Most Valuable Brand status

Apple sits on top of theranking and is on track to become the first trillion-dollar brand. With a brand value of $947.1bn, Apple stands out for its high degree of differentiation and continued diversification across its hardware, software and services portfolio. Google moves up to second place and is one of the fastest risers in the ranking, increasing its brand value by 79% to $819.6bn. Google's suite of work and productivity apps have made it an essential part of consumers' lives worldwide.