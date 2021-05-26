Digital Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • South Africa has 19 finalists for The One Show 2021
    The One Club for Creativity has announced nine agencies in South Africa have 19 entries selected by its global juries of top creative leaders as finalists for The One Show 2021.
  • South Africa's Top 50 most valuable brands for 2021
    The Top 50 most valuable South African brands were initially forecasted to lose over R65bn in cumulative brand value (15%) during the pandemic. However, resolve and resilience have meant the Top 50 have only recorded a 2% (R8.8bn) decrease in cumulative brand value, from R471.3bn in 2020 to R462.4bn in 2021. This resilience is especially evident in the recovery seen on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), which returned to January 2020 levels after just 15 months.
  • Chicken Licken recreates classic TV series Knight Rider to introduce the new Super Slider: "Nyathi Rider"
    Michael Knight and Kitt are an '80s duo that every South African knows and loves. But what if Kitt was no longer in America? What if he had a new owner and a new best friend? Chicken Licken®, together with their brand and communications agency, Joe Public United, reimagined this classic in a South African context to create a new off-the-wall film: "Nyathi Rider". The seamless connection with Knight Rider introduces South Africans to not just the new Super Slider but a new rider, Michael Nyathi. Issued by Joe Public United
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Digitorials: More than a press release

26 May 2021
Issued by: Bizcommunity.com
Introducing the Biz Digitorial: The new product that converts your press releases into dynamic interactive formats.

Digitorials (digital advertorials) are short online editorial features that provide exciting new dimensions for your branded content, ideal for sharing via web or mobile.

A great animated format for new product launches, ad campaigns or market reports.

All you need to do to see your content in these super-engaging, shareable formats is to submit the usual ±500-word article, engaging headline, subheadlines and pull quotes, and we’ll convert your press releases into a digitorial for you.

Take your brand and business marketing to the next level

Unlike other channels, Press Office newsrooms on Bizcommunity are an owned asset for brands, the place where PR or brand communications teams can communicate whatever, however and whenever they want...

Issued by Bizcommunity.com 16 Mar 2021


Digitorials can include video and advertising footage and are ideal for advertising agencies and companies that wish to package brand stories in one impressive page.

Historic news, related articles or products can also be linked to provide a holistic picture of your company or organisation.

How to supply content for Biz Digitorials:

Materials required:
  • Company logo (preferably a transparent background png, svg or the editable file)
  • Up to three header images need to be of high quality. Either in jpg or png and the larger the better for quality
    • You can also have a title, blurb and link button can overlay the image if needed
  • Contact details
    • Telephone numbers
    • Address
    • Email address
    • Website url
    • Social media links – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, etc.
  • Videos
    • Send a link to the video you would like to include or the embed code for it via YouTube, Vimeo, etc. or you can just send us the video file and we upload it from our side.
  • Three optional news or product links
    • Historic news or related articles can link through to an existing Press Office article or other website to provide a holistic picture of your company
    • You can feature and link related products, by name and shirt descriptor copy

Visit the Mazda Biz Digitorial example, and enquire about one month’s exposure for your most current company or brand news within the heart of your business media space on Bizcommunity.

Contact moc.ytinummoczib@selas today to discuss converting your press releases to digitorial on Biz!

Bizcommunity.com
Where 370 companies in 18 industries trust Biz Press Office newsrooms to publish corporate content, on Africa's indispensable B2B news media. Enquire about a newsroom like this for your company on sales@bizcommunity.com
Comment

Read more: Mazda, Bizcommunity, digital, online media

Related

Bizcommunity.com#YouthMatters: Featuring the future!1 day ago
Bizcommunity.comThe One Club offers special SA pricing for all-access to Creative Week 202121 May 2021
GreenCapeGreen Economy Innovations for Service Delivery Conference: All presentations now available online20 May 2021
PayflexBrand refresh positions Payflex as market leader in SA BNPL space18 May 2021
VDX.tvHow household targeting can improve engagement18 May 2021
AmasaAmasa Media Management in Brand Building online course with Vega School: 1 July-9 September 202118 May 2021
Irvine PartnersBelong, believe, behave: The drivers underpinning real engagement and value for both customers and brands17 May 2021
V5 DigitalWe have launched V5 Africa, our inspiring webinar series!17 May 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz