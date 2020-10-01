Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Joe: still New Gen's no. 1 for the 4th consecutive year

1 Oct 2020
Issued by: Joe Public United
If there's ever been a year where brands have needed their digital agencies to be truly on point, it's this utterly unexpected yet appropriately futuristic decade rounder we find ourselves in now. Which is why Joe Public Connect is especially proud to be celebrating its (fourth consecutive) win as Med-Large Agency of the Year at the 2020 New Generation Social and Digital Media Awards.

This year’s ‘New Gen’ Awards took place on 25 September, as a 70-minute virtual ceremony. As the digital arm of Joe Public United, Joe Public Connect was honoured to win a total of 12 awards across various categories, including five golds, four silvers and two bronzes.

The New Gen Awards prides itself as being a platform that ‘identifies true winners at the forefront of South Africa’s future communications, media and digital technologies’.

Mpume Ngobese, managing director at Joe Public Connect, says: “We are honoured to be acknowledged for the exceptional work our teams have produced over the last year, while successfully navigating both the volatility of the economy and the digital media landscape on behalf of our clients. But even more significant for us is the fact that we are able to take the stage as the top agency for a fourth consecutive year.”

She adds: “This is no accident – it’s the result of our ongoing drive to live our brand purpose of growing our people and our clients. Time and again, we see that through putting our purpose first, our campaigns contribute to improving the lives of South African consumers. This is at the core of who we are as a company and what drives us in developing powerful strategies that move us, and our clients, forward.”

It’s this ‘Joe’ purpose of growing its clients, across the spectrum, that drives the brand and communications group forward – fuelled by the belief that growth is a virtuous circle, linking the growth of its talent to the growth of its creative product, to the growth of its clients – and ultimately, to the greater good of the country.

Watch the The Jet Great Stigma Clearance here:


Awards list:



Joe Public United is a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
