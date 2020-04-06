The age of exponential proportion of digital marketing - how to capitalise on CX and UX

Firstly let's decipher the following terms: CX = consumer experience and UX = user experience.

Image credit: Christina Morillo on Pexels

These two terms may sound similar or rather often used interchangeable, however, in their rights they are not the same and neither should they be used interchangeably.In marketing terms, a ‘user’ is a person who interacts with your campaign or promotion efforts. When someone visits your website that visit is called a ‘user’.Then, there is a consumer, this is a target market/target audience. In simple terms, it means when you develop a campaign and decide on a specific target audience/market this becomes your consumer of whatever services you are marketing or promoting.In an event where a brand or marketer is aiming for an experiential outcome from the ‘user’, the plan and implementation should be different from that of the ‘consumer’.Let’s put this into perspective. When you are implementing a campaign to leverage the CX there must be an understanding of the consumer dynamics such as the platforms that which they utilise to consumer your services. This will aid better the experience.As for the user experience campaign, here the aim is to be stressed on optimising the user-friendliness of the medium used to flight the campaign alleviate without compromising the prime experience. If the user experience is that optimal there is a chance that you’ll be rewarded with a nice user-generated content (UGC), however, this, obviously depends on the type of your content.Over and above, it is important to understand and know very well the objective(s) of your marketing campaign. Also, is pivotal that you set specific measurable achievable realistic timeously (Smart) objectives. Often marketing objectives are broad (not specific) and end up ruining the entire campaign because either is unrealistic, unachievable and doesn’t have a timeline. End up running a cumbersome campaign and overall place.By having the right dimensions at the perfect position it’s highly possible to capitalise on CX and UX into your advantage and, knocking your objectives out of the park, splendidly.After all, whether it is a user or consumer, the ultimate goal should always make them come back and to be your advocates, and you can only hit this by making their experience an unforgettable one. So don’t mess it up, make it worthwhile.