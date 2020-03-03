BusinessTech breaks South African business readership record

BusinessTech is the biggest business publication in South Africa, as confirmed by official audience statistics from Narratiive.

CEOs and directors – 71,000



– 71,000 Executives – 466,000



– 466,000 Business owners – 491,000



– 491,000 Managers – 1.5 million

Narratiive is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa and provides accurate traffic and demographics figures for South Africa’s top websites.Narratiive audience figures for February 2020 show thatreceived 4.37 million unique South African browsers and over 10 million page-views during the month.This not only makesthe largest business website in South Africa – it also marks the first time that a South African business site has received over four million unique browsers in a month.What setsapart from its competitors is the high quality of its audience, which consists of executives, directors, senior managers and business owners.This includes:editor Gareth Vorster said he is pleased with breaking the record, and’s strong growth over the past 12 months.The strong growth is a result of hard work and a focus on high-quality content, said Vorster.“Our editorial team is committed to breaking news in the business space, and providing in-depth, data-led content,” he said.“This ensures that we cover issues that affect the South African business market, quickly and comprehensively.”Vorster added that a lot of planning goes into their ‘special event’ reporting, with the most recent example the dedicated Budget 2020 portal and newsletter his team produced on 26 February.’s in-depth content coverage extends across the general business, banking, finance, IT services, telecoms, wealth, property, energy, and motoring segments.