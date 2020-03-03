Digital Company news South Africa

BusinessTech breaks South African business readership record

Issued by: BusinessTech
BusinessTech is the biggest business publication in South Africa, as confirmed by official audience statistics from Narratiive.
Narratiive is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa and provides accurate traffic and demographics figures for South Africa’s top websites.

Narratiive audience figures for February 2020 show that BusinessTech received 4.37 million unique South African browsers and over 10 million page-views during the month.

This not only makes BusinessTech the largest business website in South Africa – it also marks the first time that a South African business site has received over four million unique browsers in a month.

What sets BusinessTech apart from its competitors is the high quality of its audience, which consists of executives, directors, senior managers and business owners.

This includes:
  • CEOs and directors – 71,000
  • Executives – 466,000
  • Business owners – 491,000
  • Managers – 1.5 million

Quality content key to growth

BusinessTech editor Gareth Vorster said he is pleased with breaking the record, and BusinessTech’s strong growth over the past 12 months.

The strong growth is a result of hard work and a focus on high-quality content, said Vorster.

“Our editorial team is committed to breaking news in the business space, and providing in-depth, data-led content,” he said.
“This ensures that we cover issues that affect the South African business market, quickly and comprehensively.”

Vorster added that a lot of planning goes into their ‘special event’ reporting, with the most recent example the dedicated Budget 2020 portal and newsletter his team produced on 26 February.

BusinessTech’s in-depth content coverage extends across the general business, banking, finance, IT services, telecoms, wealth, property, energy, and motoring segments.

Comment

