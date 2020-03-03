Australian Associated Press to close after 85 years

#NEWSWATCH: The Australian Associated Press news agency, which has operated since 1935, has announced that it will be closing on 26 June.
The news comes after major shareholders Nine Entertainment and News Corp Australia said the 85-year-old institution was unsustainable, resulting in about 500 job losses.
Campbell Reid, AAP’s chairman and News Corp’s group executive for corporate affairs told staff at a meeting in the Sydney newsroom: “It is a great loss that professional and researched information provided by AAP is being substituted with the unresearched and often inaccurate information that masquerades as real news on the digital platforms.”
