Australian Associated Press to close after 85 years

#NEWSWATCH: The Australian Associated Press news agency, which has operated since 1935, has announced that it will be closing on 26 June.
Image source: AAP Facebook.

The news comes after major shareholders Nine Entertainment and News Corp Australia said the 85-year-old institution was unsustainable, resulting in about 500 job losses.

Campbell Reid, AAP’s chairman and News Corp’s group executive for corporate affairs told staff at a meeting in the Sydney newsroom: “It is a great loss that professional and researched information provided by AAP is being substituted with the unresearched and often inaccurate information that masquerades as real news on the digital platforms.”

