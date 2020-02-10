Digital Company news South Africa

Menu
  • Download BizTakeouts Mobi App
  • Visit BizTakeouts

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Use engagement principles to get your emails to the inbox

Issued by: Everlytic
Everlytic, a software company specialising in digital messaging and marketing automation, has released another thought leadership white paper. This time, explaining how businesses can improve their email delivery using email engagement principles, like database hygiene, refining email properties, optimising email composition and email testing.

Email delivery problem

Achieving and maintaining a high delivery rate is often more complicated than it seems. From the moment a sender hits send to when an email arrives in the recipient’s inbox, it goes through a complex series of checks to ensure it’s legitimate. And, sometimes, even the most honest emails get stuck along the way.

When asked why Everlytic wrote this white paper, Karyn Strybos, marketing manager at Everlytic said: “Email delivery is a problem that marketers all over the world face. You spend so much time crafting your message, only to be left in the dark on whether it’s reaching your subscribers’ inboxes. We wanted to share some helpful tips to help marketers increase the chances of their emails being delivered.”

Why email marketing is still the most effective way to build customer relationships

Strong customer relationships are built on trust, but how do you create and maintain personal relationships with thousands of customers?...

Issued by Everlytic 18 Jul 2019


The email delivery guide

In Everlytic’s Email Delivery Guide, Everlytic walks readers through some of the actions they can take in their email creation right now to decrease their emails’ chances of being marked as spam and improve its delivery.

Ursinius Bronkhorst, Everlytic’s deliverability manager, says: “Email authentication is a must, and one of the simplest ways to improve delivery when using any email platform (Outlook, Everlytic, etc.). It provides assurance to the ISPs that you’re who you say you are, making your message more trustworthy and them more likely to deliver your message to the inbox.”

Download the white paper

The technical work that Everlytic does helps its clients’ emails get delivered to its subscribers’ inboxes. But that’s just part of the picture. Download Everlytic’s Email Delivery Guide to explore what else can be done to improve email delivery.

Everlytic's press office

Everlytic Everlytic is the leading Cloud Marketing Software solution in South Africa. Every day hundreds of top South African and international companies use our software to send millions of messages to their customers and subscribers. With our bulk and transactional email and SMS engines you can manage all of your digital communications from one central hub. Whether it be newsletters and notifications, to statements and system generated messages, Everlytic is the leader in ensuring top delivery rates.
Profile | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: email marketing, Everlytic

Related

Your customers are your business model

By Chris Swanepoel

Burger King takes engagement to the next level with #FamilyYourWay

Issued by Burger King

Federer-Nadal charity showdown sets tennis world record in SA
Occupational gender bias and stereotypes prevalent online

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.