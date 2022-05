Beyond signs deal with Dulas for smart fridge monitoring with embedded remote temperature monitoring

Dulas goes Beyond - South African IoT company signs OEM deal with British vaccine fridge manufacturer to release new off-grid smart-fridges with embedded remote temperature monitoring.

Beyond and Dulas are pleased to announce a new OEM deal which sees Beyond's remote temperature monitoring device integrated into Dulas' range of Solar Direct Drive (SDD) vaccine refrigerators at the factory.Dulas and Beyond are both well-established players in the global vaccine distribution market. By combining their respective technologies, end-users will no longer need to purchase and field-install the vaccines fridges and remote temperature monitoring devices separately. This saves time, money and ultimately leads to a more efficient, effective, and sustainable cold chain.says Ian Lester, CEO of Beyond.says Dulas managing director Ruth Chapman about the relationship.Lester continues to say,The first of the newfridges rolled off the assembly on 25 April 2022, with Libya being the first country to receive the offering. For more information visit www.beyond.co.za