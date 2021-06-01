Noncommunicable diseases Company news South Africa

The first clubfoot training webinar

1 Jun 2021
Issued by: MANGO-OMC
World Clubfoot Day takes place on 3 June 2021. This globally recognised day both celebrates the birthdate of the pioneering Dr Ignaçio Ponseti and highlights the highly treatable clubfoot condition.

In recognition of this day, Steps Charity NPC is launching a World Clubfoot Day 2021 campaign; featuring clubfoot patient and family stories, stories from the clinics and updates on how clubfoot treatment has been continued during the global Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, Steps is launching a three-day Clubfoot Clinic Coordination Webinar for in-clinic staff working in state health clubfoot clinics in South Africa. This pioneering workshop, the first of its kind globally, will be held on 29 June, 6 July and 13 July 2021.

The webinar will consist of three separate sessions. The first and third sessions are two hours, the second session is two hours and 30 minutes.

With a focus on patient-centred care, the webinar is designed to be a forum for everybody involved in clubfoot treatment to meet, share experiences, and ensure that clubfoot treatment is provided with consistent, standardised support. The programme is interactive, with breakaway groups and group discussions.

The content is suitable for anybody working in state health clubfoot clinics in South Africa, whether they are health professionals or in a support role such as data collection or parent education.

Workshop content summary:
  1. Basic clubfoot knowledge, how to recognise it and treatment with a focus on the Ponseti Method.
  2. Defining the non-medical tasks in the clinic and communication channels (parent education, data capture, collecting and submitting patient stats, brace support, etc.).
  3. Support: Understanding the key points of parent education and support to increase adherence to treatment.
  4. Data: Reviewing current data capture tools, types of data, submission and use of data.
  5. Braces: Types of braces available, the importance of the clubfoot brace and good fitting to ensure adherence.
  6. Clinic processes: Reporting from the field, discussion of challenges and solutions.
  7. Advocacy: Sharing success stories, reducing stigma, increasing early diagnosis.
  8. Steps Clinic Coordinator Toolkit which has all forms and templates required for clinic support.
  9. Pre-reading materials and videos.
For detailed information and the full programme, visit https://clubfootafrica.com/webinars/. For queries, contact: az.gro.spets@ennaej or az.gro.spets@ynnep.

To follow the #WCD2021 campaign, visit the Steps Facebook page.

