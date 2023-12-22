2024 SADC Media Awards entries open

The Awards are open to journalists from the SADC member states in four categories:
“To promote regional integration and cooperation (cross-border issues), the awards aim to recognise excellence in journalism in the area of print, photo, television, radio as well as to encourage media practitioners in member states to cover issues pertaining to the region,” says the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).
The SADC Media Awards were established in 1996 to recognise the best media work in disseminating information on SADC to support the process of regional cooperation and integration in the region.
The awards were established following a decision by the SADC Council of Ministers to establish a sector that deals with matters relating to, amongst others, information, culture and sport.
These awards are one of the mechanisms to ensure a link, coordination and synchronisation between formal structures of SADC governments, civil society, academia, labour and the media.
Journalists who wish to enter the competition can access more information about the competition from the Sadc website and GCIS website
MDDA Offices
SADC Media Awards Entry
GSM Building
SABC Auckland Park Campus
Johannesburg, 2006
or
GCIS Offices
SADC Media Awards Entry
Government Communications
1035 Francis Baard Street
Hatfield
Pretoria, 0028
No entries must be submitted later than 29 February 2024