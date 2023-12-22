2024 SADC Media Awards entries open

The 2024 Southern African Development Community (SADC) Media Awards are open for entries

The Awards are open to journalists from the SADC member states in four categories:

Photo



Print



Television



Radio

“To promote regional integration and cooperation (cross-border issues), the awards aim to recognise excellence in journalism in the area of print, photo, television, radio as well as to encourage media practitioners in member states to cover issues pertaining to the region,” says the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).

The SADC Media Awards were established in 1996 to recognise the best media work in disseminating information on SADC to support the process of regional cooperation and integration in the region.

The awards were established following a decision by the SADC Council of Ministers to establish a sector that deals with matters relating to, amongst others, information, culture and sport.

These awards are one of the mechanisms to ensure a link, coordination and synchronisation between formal structures of SADC governments, civil society, academia, labour and the media.

Entry form and the 2024 competition rules

Journalists who wish to enter the competition can access more information about the competition from the Sadc website and GCIS website