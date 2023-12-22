Industries

    2024 SADC Media Awards entries open

    9 Jan 2024
    9 Jan 2024
    The 2024 Southern African Development Community (SADC) Media Awards are open for entries
    Source: © 123rf The 2024 Southern African Development Community (SADC) Media Awards are open for entries
    The 2024 Southern African Development Community (SADC) Media Awards are open for entries

    The Awards are open to journalists from the SADC member states in four categories:

    • Photo
    • Print
    • Television
    • Radio

    “To promote regional integration and cooperation (cross-border issues), the awards aim to recognise excellence in journalism in the area of print, photo, television, radio as well as to encourage media practitioners in member states to cover issues pertaining to the region,” says the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).

    Image supplied. New African magazine's 100 Most Influential Africans of 2023 list reflects the shifting trends and priorities in Africa, as the continent faces new challenges and opportunities in the post-pandemic era
    Creatives dominate New African’s 100 Most Influential Africans of 2023

    22 hours

    The SADC Media Awards were established in 1996 to recognise the best media work in disseminating information on SADC to support the process of regional cooperation and integration in the region.

    The awards were established following a decision by the SADC Council of Ministers to establish a sector that deals with matters relating to, amongst others, information, culture and sport.

    These awards are one of the mechanisms to ensure a link, coordination and synchronisation between formal structures of SADC governments, civil society, academia, labour and the media.

    Entry form and the 2024 competition rules

    Journalists who wish to enter the competition can access more information about the competition from the Sadc website and GCIS website

    • Entry Form

    • Rules of the Competition

    • Entries need to be posted or delivered to Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) or any GCIS office nationwide marked:

      MDDA Offices
      SADC Media Awards Entry
      GSM Building
      SABC Auckland Park Campus
      Johannesburg, 2006

      or

      GCIS Offices
      SADC Media Awards Entry
      Government Communications
      1035 Francis Baard Street
      Hatfield
      Pretoria, 0028

      No entries must be submitted later than 29 February 2024

    Let's do Biz