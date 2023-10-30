Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DStv Media SalesNew MediaTDMCBusiness and Arts South AfricaVERVEDMASABrand AvatarTopco MediaDentsuJacaranda FMOFM RadioAsk AfrikaOptimize AgencyStyle IDOppoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Media News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


RSF initial report: Reuters journalist was killed in strike

30 Oct 2023
Reuters visuals journalist Issam Abdallah was killed on 13 October in southern Lebanon by a "targeted" strike from the direction of the Israeli border, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on Sunday, based on preliminary findings of its investigation.
Source: © Safety of Journalists Platform Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on Sunday, based on preliminary findings of its investigation that Reuters visuals journalist Issam Abdallah was killed in southern Lebanon by a &quot;targeted&quot; strike from the direction of the Israeli border
Source: © Safety of Journalists Platform Safety of Journalists Platform Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on Sunday, based on preliminary findings of its investigation that Reuters visuals journalist Issam Abdallah was killed in southern Lebanon by a "targeted" strike from the direction of the Israeli border

“According to the ballistic analysis carried out by RSF, the shots came from the east of where the journalists were standing; from the direction of the Israeli border,” RSF said.

“Two strikes in the same place in such a short space of time (just over 30 seconds), from the same direction, clearly indicate precise targeting.”

The RSF report did not conclude who had launched the strike against the journalists or provide its underlying analysis.

The Israel Defense Forces did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the RSF’s findings. It has said it does not deliberately target journalists and that it is investigating the 13 October incident.

In a statement, Reuters said: “We are reviewing the preliminary conclusion reached by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which found that Issam Abdallah and other journalists in Alma el-Chaab appear to have been deliberately fired upon from the direction of Israel on 13 October.

“We reiterate our call to the Israeli authorities to conduct a swift, thorough and transparent probe into what happened. And we call upon all other authorities with information about the incident to provide it. We will continue to fight for the rights of all journalists to report the news in the public interest free of harassment or harm, wherever they are.”

Source:
Death toll adds up as journalists die in Israel and Palestine conflict

By 16 Oct 2023

Abdallah was killed on 13 October while working with six other journalists near the village of Alma al-Shaab, close to the Israeli border, where the Israeli military and Lebanese militia Hezbollah have been trading fire.

RSF said its preliminary findings were based on what it described as a “thorough analysis of eyewitness accounts, video footage and ballistics expertise”. Its investigation continues, the report added.

“It is unlikely that the journalists were mistaken for combatants, especially as they were not hiding: in order to have a clear field of vision, they had been in the open for more than an hour, on the top of a hill,” the report said. “They were wearing helmets and bullet-proof waistcoats marked ‘press’.”

Asked why it published preliminary findings and an accompanying six-minute video rather than wait until its investigation had concluded, the head of its Middle East desk, Jonathan Dagher, said: “We are certain of our findings at this stage and wanted the public to know about them.

“There are other elements which we have not yet been able to confirm.” He did not elaborate further.

Shahida Kazi, the first female correspondent in Pakistan, has passed away. Source: YouTube.
Shahida Kazi, the first female correspondent in Pakistan dies

3 hours ago

Lebanon’s army and government have blamed Israel for Abdallah’s death. A Lebanese military source told Reuters that the claim is supported by a technical on-the-ground assessment carried out after the attack.

Abdallah was with two other Reuters journalists, Maher Nazeh and Thaer Al-Sudani, as well as journalists from media groups Al Jazeera and Agence France-Presse when he was killed.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; editing by David Clarke, Mark Bendeich and Lisa Shumaker

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: journalism, Media freedom, media, journalist, Reporters Without Borders, RSF, Reuters, journalist killed

Related

Shahida Kazi, the first female correspondent in Pakistan, has passed away. Source: YouTube.
Shahida Kazi, the first female correspondent in Pakistan dies3 hours ago
Matheus Bertelli Reuters News, Reuters Breakingviews, has launched a new daily column, The Big View
Reuters Breakingviews launches daily column on global issues25 Oct 2023
Image supplied. The National Film & TV Awards South Africa 2023 winners were announced at the Opera Theatre in Pretoria on Saturday, 21 October
All the National Film & TV Awards South Africa 2023 winners24 Oct 2023
Source: © Twitter The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) commemorated Black Wednesday (19 October 1977) with a fundraising dinner addressed by Mpho Makwana, outgoing Eskom Board chairman and sponsored by Absa
Sanef commemorates Black Wednesday, raises R2m for media freedom23 Oct 2023
Source: © Warc A new forecast by Warc puts global retail media ad investment at $141.7bn for 2024
Retail Media: The advertising story of the decade with global advertising spend set to reach $128.2bn20 Oct 2023
Source: © 123rf The Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry (MDPMI) has been launched by the Competition Commission (Commission)
Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry (MDPMI) into media content distribution launches18 Oct 2023
Source: CNBA Africa In a first for the African continent, CNBC Africa has launched its AI newsreader
CNBC Africa's AI newsreader: A first for Africa17 Oct 2023
Source: © 123rf Jacob Zuma's appeal against journalist Karyn Maughan and advocate Billy Downer has been dismissed with costs by the Supreme Court of Appeal
Jacob Zuma's appeal against journalist Karyn Maughan and advocate Billy Downer dismissed17 Oct 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz