The Primedia Group reveals fast-track growth at a closed industry event

Trailblazing South African-based media and entertainment company the Primedia Group has delivered on the promises made a year ago to pivot the company into content through innovation and collaboration in a bold response to claw back some of the media industry loss of 35% of the ad market to competing offshore digital platforms.

At PrimeX 2023, a spectacular by-invitation-only industry event for decision makers, media executives, talent and thought leaders hosted by group CEO Jonathan Procter, the company reported on multiple success stories, lessons learned and its rapid iteration approach from the past year. It also gave guests a confidential insight into planned upcoming media offerings.

At PrimeX 2022, Procter had committed to investing in innovative projects across the different divisions within the Primedia Group – Primedia Broadcast, Primedia Outdoor and Primedia Retail. Furthermore, Procter also announced that the group would launch Primedia Studios and had acquired the exclusive rights to create and distribute a local version of The Masked Singer, one of the world’s most popular television shows, in a partnership with Anele Mdoda’s production company, Rose and Oaks Media. Primedia Studios had also acquired the exclusive rights to create and distribute a local version of Deal or No Deal.

Primedia has re-engineered and enhanced its value proposition to the media industry, including advertisers and marketers, in the past year through its passionate preoccupation to exceed audience and client expectations. Primedia has achieved this by tapping into technological advancements, using AI to plan media and optimise selecting and scheduling content and collaborating with leading local and global content creators.

Primedia Studios’ Deal or No Deal South Africa and The Masked Singer South Africa significantly increased viewership in their prime-time slots, and The Masked Singer South Africa became the most-watched show on SABC 3.

“The Masked Singer South Africa has made an indelible mark on television viewers and has delivered outstanding returns on investment and conversion rates for those of our clients who cleverly grabbed the sponsorship opportunities ‘sight unseen’ of these flagship programmes on my first mention that we would offer the shows to the market. It’s broadcasting at its very best,” said Lindile Xoko, CEO of Primedia Broadcasting.

Primedia, pleased with the instant success of these two shows, which have not only excited audiences and advertisers but have also impacted the lives of on-screen participants, decided to commission new seasons of these shows.

“More than R4m was paid out in Deal or No Deal. One winner pocketed R250,000 in prize money, allowing him to purchase his first home. We want to make a much-needed difference in the lives of our audiences with our television productions, and this is just the beginning,” Xoko said.

Primedia Studios has invested in several more reality competition and game shows, which will be announced in due course and is also about to announce its move into scripted fiction – an obvious next move eagerly anticipated by the industry.

In the Primedia Retail and Malls division, unmatched interactive innovations and consumer engagement resulted in Primedia currently dominating the 3D billboard space. Satisfied clients have experienced first hand how advanced virtual technology can enhance the desirability of their products and go viral. Primedia Outdoor grew significantly in the past year due to its extensive digital reach and creative reimagination of the outdoor landscape. Black outdoor media owners have benefitted from connectivity to the enormous Primedia national footprint and the group’s dynamic syndication and uberisation strategy with them.

In another future-focused feat, Primedia secured and started developing prime virtual real estate in the metaverse with AfricaRare, Africa’s metaverse.

At PrimeX 2022, Primedia promised access to its data lake and has just secured its industry first mover position by delivering its “Footprints”– data set. Primedia has shifted into AI-generated solutions, taking media planning and content scheduling to unprecedented heights. In the year ahead, Primedia’s “Footprints” will be linked to all of Primedia’s media platforms and collaborators.

In the broadcasting arena, Primedia turned a 2022 industry request into reality by introducing hugely successful and in-demand daily television news bulletins now being offered in isiZulu and English, in all formats, accessible to all, on all platforms and in particular, directed at younger on the go Generation Z audiences. The further development of indigenous language news and content is high on the Primedia Broadcasting agenda for the year ahead.

Symbolic of Primedia’s new trajectory – as previously expressed by Procter, “reinventing and iterating at pace to remain relevant” – is its new studio complex and campus in the heart of Sandton. “Our new home is a creative hothouse that ensures 360-degree optimisation across all our media ecosystems and a safe space to experiment with new ideas for all our collaborators,” Procter said at this week’s event.



