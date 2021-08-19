Finalists for Santam Women of the Future Awards announced

Santam has announced the finalists of the Santam Women of the Future Awards, in association with Fairlady and Truelove.
The Santam Women of the Future Awards finalists
The panel of judges presiding over the awards this year are:
- Professor Thuli Madonsela, founder of the Social Justice M-Plan and the Thuma Foundation,
- Dawn Nathan-Jones, social entrepreneur and professional speaker,
- Doreen Morris,television producer and presenter,
- Enid Lizamore, group executive head of Human Resources at Santam,
- Suzy Brokensha Fairlady editor,
- Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa Truelove editor.
“The nearly 1,000 women who entered this year reaffirmed my belief in South Africa and my faith in the ability of the women in this country to build a strong, successful economy. They are so smart, so committed and so full of excellent ideas that our only way forward is up. I wish they could all win prizes, but they are all winners in my eyes,” said Brokensha.
Woman of the Future 2021
This title is awarded to an entrepreneur aged 30 or older whose business is more than 1,000 days old and who is well on her way to establishing an extensive enterprise.
- Cara Saven of Cara Saven Wall Design
- Sibusiso Nomsa Raphekwane of The Transformation Legacy
- Vumile Msweli of Hesed Consulting
Social Entrepreneur 2021
The title is awarded to an entrepreneur aged 30 or older who is making a difference in her community. Her business/social enterprise/NPO has survived the first 1,000 days.
- Abigél Sheridan of Chic Mamas Do Care
- Suraya Williams of Design26 Foundation
- Zandile Mkwanazi of GirlCode
Rising Star 2021
The title is awarded to an entrepreneur between 16 and 30 years old who is still within her first 1,000 days, but whose business, our judges believe, will flourish way beyond them.
- Ayanda Ngalo of Dial a Legal Assistant
- Dr Peta-Anne Browne of Wardworx
- Nompilo Nxumalo of Ku Green Hands
The prizes
- R100,000 in cash to the Woman of the Future and R60,000 in cash each to the Rising Star and the Social Entrepreneur from Santam
- A full-page advertisement in Fairlady or Truelove to promote the business, social enterprise or NPO
- An hour’s mentorship with one of the judges
- A one-year supply of African Extracts Rooibos skincare products (beauty sponsor), worth R3,500
- A GetSmarter online short course, worth R11,900
- Leather accessories, worth R5,000, from Zemp
- Business printing, worth R5,000, from Lithotech
- A women’s branded watch, worth R6,599, from American Swiss Fine Jewellers
- A Samsonite Prodigy Spinner Expandable (55cm) carry-on, worth R5,000
During the show, othe panel of judges will be discussing the tricky issue of building and maintaining your brand or team identity when your staff is working from home.
Santam is opening up voting for the Readers’ Choice Award. To cast your vote, go here
, or SMS the name Cara, Sibusiso, Vumile, Abigel, Suraya, Zandile, Ayanda, Peta-Anne or Nompilo to 37174. SMS costs R1,50.
The awards will be live-streamed on Friday, 15 October 2021 at 12.30pm. To access the free registration, go here
.