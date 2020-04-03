Covid-19 dominates the media in South Africa

No single story has ever dominated the global media landscape as much as the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic and its impact on health, safety and global economies. Every single news channel is leading with Covid-19 reporting - South Africa being no exception.





Ornico will release a weekly media coverage analysis of South African media and how it is reporting on the pandemic. This includes regional vs national media coverage, media with the most stories, most featured journalists and also the latest Department of Health statistics for the period.



This launch infographic is based on a sample of 6,931 media items collected from online, print and broadcast sources for the period 21–31 March 2020. The research shows that most coverage on a single day was recorded on Tuesday, 24 March 2020, which was the day after President Ramaphosa’s announcement of the lockdown.



