Covid-19 dominates the media in South Africa

Issued by: Ornico
No single story has ever dominated the global media landscape as much as the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic and its impact on health, safety and global economies. Every single news channel is leading with Covid-19 reporting - South Africa being no exception.
Brand Intelligence® firm Ornico has now committed its resources to assist the communication industry and will be working closely with the Public Relations Institute of South Africa (PRISA) and other industry role players to help understand reportage around the pandemic. This will help professional communicators to improve critical messaging and to direct it to relevant audiences.

Ornico will release a weekly media coverage analysis of South African media and how it is reporting on the pandemic. This includes regional vs national media coverage, media with the most stories, most featured journalists and also the latest Department of Health statistics for the period.

This launch infographic is based on a sample of 6,931 media items collected from online, print and broadcast sources for the period 21–31 March 2020. The research shows that most coverage on a single day was recorded on Tuesday, 24 March 2020, which was the day after President Ramaphosa’s announcement of the lockdown.

Follow Ornico on Twitter and the company website for weekly updates and ongoing research.

#COVID19inSAMedia



Ornico's press office

Ornico Ornico provides brand, media and reputational intelligence and research to provide an independent view of brand performance. Gain the competitive edge by making strategic marketing and communications decisions to outsmart the competition.
Profile | News | Contact
