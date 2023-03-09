Industries

Here's the skinny - Cape Town is our slimmest city, Bloem the couch potatoes, according to Discovery

9 Mar 2023
Cape Town came out tops, and Gqeberha was outed as South Africa's fattest city in the Discovery Vitality ObeCity Index, which was published last week.
Source:
Source: Pexels

Cape Town had the largest percentage of people within a healthy weight range – 21% higher than those in Gqeberha, according to the index. Residents of Durban, Pretoria and Bloemfontein had healthier weights than those in Gqeberha.

But Gqeberha beat Cape Town in the fitness stakes and was rated second as South Africa’s most active city in the ObeCity Index, behind Johannesburg. Bloemfontein was rated as the least-active city.

Read the full article on Daily Maverick.

SOURCE

Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa.

Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
