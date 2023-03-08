Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

IntercareCANSAUniversity of PretoriaBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Healthcare News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Healthcare jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Tensions mount as Nehawu strike intensifies

8 Mar 2023
Katja HamiltonBy: Katja Hamilton
Members of The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union are continuing with Day 3 of their nationwide strike - a move that has seen hospital services nationwide severely disrupted.
Source: iStock. Police cleared burning tyres at Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp on Tuesday (7 March 2023) as Nehawu members picketed outside the hospital.
Source: iStock. Police cleared burning tyres at Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp on Tuesday (7 March 2023) as Nehawu members picketed outside the hospital.

The Nehawu members are demanding a 10% wage increase.

The strike kicked off on Monday (6 March 2023), despite a ruling by the Labour court in Johannesburg which interdicted the action, and further dismissed Nehawu's appeal.

Despite the ruling, many health workers were blocked from entering government hospitals, and healthcare services were ground to a halt, although in the Free State intensive care units remained operational as were the emergency units in Mpumalanga

In the Western Cape armed private guards assisted police in escorting doctors one at a time into Khayelitsha. Ambulances were also barred from entering and exiting the hospital premises until the police intervened.

In the Northern Cape protesters on Tuesday reportedly tried to set Robert Sobukwe Hospital in Kimberley alight on Tuesday, but failed.

Acting Minister of Public Service and Administration Thulas Nxesi strongly condemned the strike.

The Minister said the principle of 'no work no pay' applies.

Mike Shingange, president of Nehawu, said the union remains resolute that no amount of court intimidation by the government would deter members from this cause. "We are fighting for public servants, defending collective bargaining and rights of workers. We shall not retreat no surrender."

Mamiki Lekhoana-Kgaile, the Nehawu provincial deputy chairperson said Nehawu was not budging on their request for a 10% wage increase and that the national strike would continue indefinitely until their demands are met.

Lekhoana-Kgaile said the Nehawu members are also asking for a R2,500 housing allowance.

"As public servants we can't afford to buy houses because our members are paid so little."

But for now she said the national government "is not interested in engaging with [Newhawu] management.

She said Nehawu is disgruntled with government's 2% wage hike offer on the table.

NextOptions
Katja Hamilton
Katja Hamilton's articles

About Katja Hamilton

Katja is the Finance and Healthcare Editor at Bizcommunity.
    Read more: strikes, unions, Nehawu, hospitals, public health services, wage offer, ambulances

    Related

    Source:
    Consider more than 200 hospitals for possible exclusion from load shedding, legal team says27 Feb 2023
    New ways must be sought to make the most of scarce healthcare resources
    New ways must be sought to make the most of scarce healthcare resources21 Feb 2023
    Source: Reuters.
    Boksburg blast: NPA drops case against gas tanker driver29 Dec 2022
    Workers from public sector unions affiliated to three federations marched to the National Treasury in Tshwane on Tuesday demanding that the government revise its 3% wage increase. Photo: Chris Gilili / GroundUp
    Public sector workers call on government to return to negotiating table23 Nov 2022
    Image source: Leon Swart –
    Nxesi seeks to clarify 'misinformation' regarding wage offer21 Nov 2022
    Image source: Leon Swart –
    Nxesi says 7.5% average wage increase "still available"26 Oct 2022
    Image source: Christos Georghiou –
    DPSA refutes wage negotiation media reports17 Oct 2022
    Source: Reuters.
    Transnet strike is bringing SA's economy to its knees13 Oct 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz