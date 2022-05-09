This year's Assegai Awards go global

The Direct Marketing Association of SA (DMASA) says its Assegai Direct and Integrated Marketing Awards now have a major international partner in the form of the Echo Awards of the US Association of National Advertising (ANA).
In a move likely to create significant interest amongst SA marketers, Gold Assegai award category winners can elect to have their submissions considered for a Global Echo Award. Furthermore, Assegai entry requirements for 2022 will be aligned to an Echo-style format and even more international judges will feature at this year’s Assegai Awards.
The newly-forged relationship between the New York-headquartered ANA and Southern African marketers’ leading representative body on the world stage was cemented earlier this year when David Dickens, DMASA CEO, was invited to present an award category at the 2022 Echo’s.
“After 24 years of hosting the Assegais, the DMASA’s efforts to internationalise these awards which reward integrated and direct marketing (IDM) strategy, execution and ROI are gathering steam and will see a much-revamped 2022 Assegais that are set to wow,” says Dickens.
The Assegais have traditionally highlighted hundreds of best-in-class examples of Direct and Integrated Marketing from South African and Southern African marketers, advertisers and others to encourage sector players to remain abreast of new trends.
Entries will open for the region’s premier IDM awards in June, giving local marketers plenty time to consider their proposed entries. With Leader, Bronze, Silver and Gold awards to be won across dozens of categories spanning search, email, experiential and mobile marketing, amongst many others, marketers have an excellent chance of scooping an accolade. More information can be found at www.assegaiawards.co.za
