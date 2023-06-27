Industries

Africa


Nkanyezi Masango to accelerate modern creativity at dentsu as CCO

27 Jun 2023
Issued by: Dentsu
Dentsu Africa is delighted to announce the appointment of Nkanyezi Masango as chief creative officer (CCO) for dentsu creative effective from 1 August 2023.
Nkanyezi Masango to accelerate modern creativity at dentsu as CCO

Masango, formerly the group executive director at The King James Group, boasts an impressive track record of over two decades in the creative industry, having made significant contributions on both local and international fronts. His exceptional work has earned him prestigious accolades at renowned festivals such as Cannes Lions, D&AD, One Show, Epica’s, LIAs, New York Festivals, and Webby's. Within South Africa, he has won multiple awards at the esteemed Loeries, as well as winning Ad of the Year awards from the Creative Circle. As a thought leader of creativity, he has also been invited to speak at PADC in Perth, Ad Stars in Busan and most recently at Cannes Lions of Creativity.

It’s a rare opportunity to define a vision and execute it alongside top-tier talent. I’m looking forward to consolidating dentsu tools to deliver impactful magic for our clients.
– Nkanyezi Masango

In addition to his professional achievements, Nkanyezi is a champion for diversity in the creative field having founded Blackboard Community a non-profit organisation that aims to raise awareness for creativity as a career to high school students in disadvantaged communities.

Skilled in creative strategy, creative direction and concept development, Nkanyezi has a proven ability to inspire and lead creative teams, fostering a collaborative and innovative environment where ideas thrive.

In his new role and with his deep understanding of market trends, consumer preferences and emerging technologies, Nkanyezi will oversee all aspects of the creative department in SSA, including conceptualisation, design, branding, and content creation. His vision for elevating the dentsu creative output aligns perfectly with the company's mission and will undoubtedly fuel their growth and reputation as a leader in the industry.

Commenting on his appointment, Masango says: “It’s a rare opportunity to define a vision and execute it alongside top-tier talent. I’m looking forward to consolidating dentsu tools to deliver impactful magic for our clients.”

“I am truly excited to welcome Nkanyezi to the dentsu family as I am confident that Nkanyezi will not only bring fresh perspectives and ideas to the table but also to drive a culture of creativity, excellence, and continuous improvement. Working closely with our talented dentsu creative team, I have no doubt that Nkanyezi will nurture and further grow their creative abilities and foster an environment that encourages innovation and collaboration. With his incredible expertise and creative ability, he is poised to provide our valued clients with unparalleled service and surpass expectations by delivering exceptional results.” Roxana Ravjee, CEO of dentsu SA.

Dawn Rowlands, CEO of dentsu Africa says: “We have been looking for a creative leader with courage and the ability to lead a team into the future of creativity. I believe we have found both traits in Nkanyezi.”



Dentsu
We are champions of meaningful progress, helping our clients to win, keep and grow their best customers. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CRM, and creative, we operate in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists.
Read more: Cannes Lions, King James Group, Nkanyezi Masango



