Dentsu launches NightVision, a digital adtech solution for advertising in the face of load shedding

Dentsu is proud to announce the launch of our ground-breaking new AdTech solution, NightVision, that is set to revolutionise the advertising industry in South Africa. As load shedding continues to cause massive disruptions to South African lives and businesses, we at dentsu realised that immediate action was necessary.

NightVision, designed and developed specifically to tap into load shedding schedules and activate media exposures in real-time. This first-of-its-kind AdTech, developed with insights into human behaviour, API integrations, and geo-fencing capabilities, making it possible to boost investment in areas where we know we can capture a more attentive audience digitally during load shedding.

The negative impact of load shedding on businesses is monumental, with an estimated loss of over R1.2tn ($65bn) to the economy. Advertising spend is also under scrutiny, because of the effect that these power cuts have on delivering paid-for exposures on channels.

At dentsu, we have taken first-hand control of managing our clients' investments and exposure to minimise the impact of load shedding and maximise the number of people reached and engaged, whether there is load shedding or not.

NightVision, automatically boosts investment into areas where we know we can capture a more attentive audience digitally during load shedding.

NightVision ensures that every Rand spent by our clients still has the potential to create an impact on their consumer base. We can engage with lost TV audiences, who are in a highly attentive state during load shedding, delivering superior campaign performance, and limiting wastage.

The performance of the test campaign exceeded expectations. NightVision delivered a 16% increase in click-through rate, 175% increase in conversions, 366% improvement on click-to-conversion rate, and an astonishing 61% decrease in cost per conversion!

At dentsu, we pride ourselves on being an ideas-led, data-driven, tech-enabled organisation that solves business challenges. NightVision highlights the power of combining the capabilities of more than one service line to maximise the impact and performance of advertising, contributing to brand building and business growth.

“We are excited to be launching NightVision into the South African market, and we are confident that it will provide significant benefits to our clients, helping them navigate the challenges of load shedding while delivering superior advertising performance,” said Dawn Rowlands, CEO dentsu Africa.



