Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Joe Public UnitedFox Networks GroupGrey AfricaMediamarkSpark MediaSo InteractiveBusiness and Arts South AfricaStudent VillageOrnicoGL events South AfricaWunderman ThompsonFlow CommunicationsDUKETopco MediaMediaHeads 360Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising Company news South Africa

Menu

Cannes Lions

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Junior Video Production Specialist Johannesburg
  • Integrated, Copy-Based ECD Johannesburg
  • Freelance OOH Advertising Sales Executive Meyerton
  • Art Director Johannesburg
  • Senior Account Manager - TTL Johannesburg
  • TTL Account Director Cape Town
  • Senior Account Manager Johannesburg
  • Media Implementation Planner Johannesburg
  • Graphic Designer - UK Remote Working City of London, Great Britain (UK)
  • Mid-Weight Creative Concept Copywriter Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    SA Tourism celebrates Youth Day with digital campaign in Times Square

    24 Jun 2022
    Issued by: Joe Public United
    South Africa celebrated Youth Day on 16 June - this saw South African Tourism, the South African Consulate General New York, and Joe Public come together to commemorate this historic day by launching a new digital campaign in the heart of New York City's Time Square.
    SA Tourism celebrates Youth Day with digital campaign in Times Square

    The campaign creative was displayed on a multi-story billboard known as 'The Digital Crown', which is in Times Square’s pedestrian plaza between 44th and 45th streets. The creative featured three of our country’s most recognised influencers – who embody the revolutionary spirit, creativity, and courage of South Africa’s youth – these included comedian Trevor Noah, visual activist Zanele Muholi, and innovator Siyabulela Xuza.

    Youth Day honours a defining moment in our history, when in 1976 about 20,000 students from the historic Soweto township staged a peaceful protest in defiance of the apartheid government’s compulsory introduction of Afrikaans as the medium of instruction in schools. A brutal crackdown by police resulted in the death of many students that day.

    “We will never forget the sacrifice made by our young people on 16 June,1976, and we proudly honour their courage at one of the busiest intersections of the world for that reason,” said Motumisi Tawana, consul general of South Africa in New York. “Their bravery set off a chain of events that would eventually bring about the demise of apartheid. Their unwavering courage lives on in the spirit of today’s youth, and South Africa is better for it.”

    “Whether it is through science, the arts, or activism, South Africa is a beacon of creativity and continues to make a name for itself on the global stage,” stated Jerry Mpufane, president of South African Tourism North America. With this campaign, we celebrate the vibrant energy of our young innovators who stand on the shoulders of those who dared to challenge the status quo in 1976 as they continue to create today. Never settling and always pushing forward, South Africa’s youth are adding to the rich culture that awaits visitors to our beloved destination.”

    “This campaign means a lot to Joe Public because we were not only celebrating South Africa and some our iconic influencers to the world, but we are able to share a story and pay tribute to the heroic lives lost on a day that will never be forgotten. We want to send a message to our youth to never stop being courageous and to always stand for what they believe in,” says Mpume Ngobese, co-managing director at Joe Public.

    “Joe Public is honoured to have been part of conceptualising and producing this digital campaign. Through this campaign, we were not only able to continue to put South Africa on the global tourism map but to we were able pay tribute to our youth by remembering one most important days in our history – the 16th of June 1976,” concludes Xolisa Deyshana, chief creative officer at Joe Public.

    NextOptions
    Joe Public United
    We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
    Read more: Joe Public, trevor noah, Jerry Mpufane, Xolisa Deyshana, Zanele Muholi, Mpume Ngobese

    Related

    Source:
    Has the advertising industry lost its way?3 days ago
    Source: © Cannes Lions Jack by VMLY&R for client Vodacom
    9 SA entries in Cannes Craft Lions shortlists20 Jun 2022
    Image supplied: Timothy Moloi
    #MusicExchange: Music as a love language with Timothy Moloi14 Jun 2022
    &quot;Spontaneity was the true inspiration&quot; Howard Audio's one take wonder
    Howard Audio"Spontaneity was the true inspiration" Howard Audio's one take wonder10 Jun 2022
    Image supplied: The Ndlovu Youth Choir
    The Ndlovu Youth Choir in Concert9 Jun 2022
    Supplied. Chicken Licken’s latest Love Me Tender Burger TV ad is to find Jamie’s soul mate
    Chicken Licken campaign asks SA to find Jamie love2 Jun 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz