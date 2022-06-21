Industries

    Lisbon International Advertising Festival will give out NFT trophies

    21 Jun 2022
    Lisbon International Advertising Festivals Group has announced that in addition to physical trophies, Grand Prix winners will also receive NFT trophies.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The Lisbon International Advertising Festival is a global award for advertising creativity based in Portugal. The aim of the festival is to praise the best work done by agencies, professionals, studios and producers at an international level.

    NFT is a type of certificate, used in the basis of the cryptocurrency system, which represents something unique, collectable and that cannot be replicated. The Lisbon International Advertising Festivals Group will operate on blockchain, allowing agencies to digitally access their trophy in addition to the physical trophy.

    Source: © ACT One of the ads, from 2021 for Greenpeace, featured by ACT in the Great Ads for Good
    ACT puts responsibility at the heart of the Cannes Lions

    17 Jun 2022


    Ana Firmo Ferreira, CEO of the Lisbon Awards Group, said, "Advertising festivals only make sense if they anticipate trends. Unfortunately, in recent years, largely due to the pandemic, we have simply become reactive. We need to reverse this trend. Being pioneers in transforming the traditional physical trophies into NFTs shows what we are coming to: we want to transform this industry for the better, we want to be at the forefront again."

    For interested agencies, professionals, studios and production companies, all projects will be eligible for a 10% discount until 21 June. Registration ends on 9 September with the award ceremony taking place on 18 October. For more information on the festival and how to register, go here.
