Pitcher Awards 2022 winners announced

The Pitcher Festival of Creativity annual Pitcher Awards 2022 winners were announced this weekend.
Bizcommunity
Dentsu Kenya, Nairobi, Kenya was named Agency of the year, taking home three Grand Prixs and several Golds. The agency was also named Digital Agency of the Year and Media Agency of the Year.
Noah’s Ark Communications, Lagos, Nigeria is the Entertainment Company of the year.
South African Ginger Pictures and King James took home a gold each with King James also winning a Silver.
The Awards, which took place online, ranged from Shortlist, Bronze, Silver, Gold and Good to Grand Prix.
An annual events and awards programme, the Pitcher Festival promotes Africa’s creativity in marketing, advertising, media, PR, digital, entertainment and related fields.
It is the Pan-African benchmark for creative excellence for campaigns and initiatives created or implemented in Africa. All entries must be work that has been created, released or implemented anywhere on the African continent, including projects created outside of Africa but designed specifically for implementation and release in Africa.
Grand Prix Winners
- Channel: Integrated Campaigns - Dentsu Kenya, Nairobi, Kenya, for MalariaNo More for the campaign Draw the line against Malaria
- Channel: Use of Media - Dentsu Kenya, Nairobi, Kenya for Safaricom PLC for the campaign The Breathing Billboard - Safaricom PLC
- Craft: Film Craft - X3M Ideas, Lagos, Nigeria for Globacom Nigeria, for the campaign One Language
- Good: For Profit Organisation: Dentsu Kenya, Nairobi, Kenya for SafariCom PLC for the campaign Bonga for Good
Gold winners
- Channel: Integrated campaign: dentsuMcharrybowen, Lagos, Nigeria for Netflix for the campaign King of Boys II
- Channel: PR & Reputaiton management: Circus Advertising, Moka, Mauritius for Helios Eyewear Ltd for the campaign ReSight
- Channel: Use of Influencers & Brand Ambassadors: sobar Lagos, Nigeria for Budweiser for the campaign Budweiser Game of Kings.
- Channel: Use of Influencers & Brand Ambassadors: mediaReach OMD, Lagos, Nigeria for Hypo Homecare Ltd for the campaign Hypo Toilet Rescue
- Channel: Use of Insights and Strategy: Dentsu Kenya Ltd, Nairobi, Kenya for Absa Kenya for the campaign Wezesha - Absa Kenya
- Channel: Use of Insights and Strategy: Dentsu Kenya Ltd, Nairobi, Kenya for Safaricom PLC for the campaign Bonga for good.
- Channel: Use of Media - Dentsu Kenya, Nairobi, Kenya, for MalariaNo More for the campaign Draw the line against Malaria
- Craft: Digital, Mobile & Social Craft Dentsu Kenya, Nairobi, Kenya for malaria No More for the campaign Draw the line against Malaria
- Craft: Film Craft - Ginger Pictures, Gauteng, South Africa for Castel Group for the campaign Castel Group
- Craft: Film Craft - Dentsu Kenya, Nairobi, Kenya for Netflix for the campaign the H-Town Gambit
- Digital: Social Media Campaigns - King James, South Africa, for Wesgro for the Neverending Tourists
- Digital: Novel & Devices - Dentsu Kenya, Nairobi, Kenya for Safaricom PLC for the campaign Bonga for Good
- Entertainment: Use of Music - Noah's Ark Communications, Lagos, Nigeria, for Hypo Homecare Limited for the campaign World Toilet Day – Clean Up
- Entertainment: Entertainment Film: Noah's Ark Communications, Lagos, Nigeria for Airtel Nigeria for Data is Life - Rain Maker
- Heritage: Design: Circus Advertising, Moka Mautritius, for Le Caudan Waterfront, for the campaign From Ashes to Ink
South African agency King James took home a silver for Sanlam for its Live with confidence
campaign in the Channel: Integrated campaigns category.
The full list of winners from Shortlist to Grand Prix can be viewed on the Pitcher Festival website