'Less Drama' campaign is a change from traditional real estate marketing

First National Bank retains top position with brand value of $2.7bn Takealot enters the ranking at No.23 with a brand value of $446m South Africans seek value and difference in stretched economy New analysis reveals four fundamentals that amplify brand equityIssued byKantar
Over the last 15 years, give or take a few months, no one can deny that influencer marketing has grown in leaps and bounds. But, as with many areas of the digital space, the last two years has seen it become an even more critical component of the marketing landscape.ByRyan McFadyen
Even Africa's biggest fast-food brand, KFC, has not been spared the devastating financial impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. But despite lost sales, and an uncertain economic trajectory, Akhona Qengqe, chief people officer at KFC Africa, is a firm believer in the resilience and agility of the franchising sector and the promising business innovation that's taking root in the midst of a crisis.ByLauren Hartzenberg
Completing three degrees while being a mom led Faeeza Khan to value hard work. This, plus a chance meeting and guessed email, saw her realise her passion as a senior specialist for legal marketing at Liberty for the past decade.
Leadhome, the online estate agency that's revolutionising the South African real estate landscape - has dropped a number of ads in its new 'Less Drama' marketing campaign. The first ad developed in this campaign features a hilarious mix-up between a liquor store owner and a customer and was created to stand out in the traditional, stiff, world of real estate marketing.
Stephan Bredell, head of marketing at Leadhome says that the business model aims to take the drama out of the residential property buying and selling process, and so their new campaign revolves around scenarios that could be infinitely less dramatic. And, the very clever directive to ‘tag your over-dramatic friend’ is ensuring that their ads are getting organic reach across social platforms – something that all brands with tight budgets aspire to do.
Bredell explains that the decision to add a brand awareness campaign to their already successful lead generation advertising has enabled the business to go in a completely different direction from the industry. “We’ve done the research and we’ve identified our target ‘sweetspot’, which is fairly young and which doesn’t necessarily respond to serious messaging. And obviously, buying and selling a home isn’t something you do every day, so it makes sense to move towards brand awareness. When the time comes to enter the residential market, working with Leadhome should be a no-brainer.”
However, Bredell adds that the campaign is also introducing a retail message: Fair; Fixed fees; Less drama; Sell your home for as little as R24,995.
The quirky, quintessentially South African tone was conceived by Bennie Fourie and Bouwer Bosch of Freckle, who also star in the liquor store ad and produced it. “Freckle has a proven track record of creating the kind of relatable humour we’re after,” says Bredell. “Also, it makes great financial sense to keep all the origination and production costs under one umbrella. We have already launched another three ads in this campaign and we’re excited about our role in shaking up the industry.”
