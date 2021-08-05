Memories of Mo: Celebrating an industry giant

Following the recent passing of Molefi Thulo, a funeral will be held at Ogilvy's Bryanston Offices on Saturday, 7 August 2021.
We understand that many people would like to attend, however, invitations will be restricted due to current Covid protocols. Those invited will be contacted on behalf of the family. The service will be broadcast online via this link
.
Anyone wishing to drop wreaths, flowers or messages for the family, please do so during office hours on Friday, 6 August at the Ogilvy Bryanston Offices.
An online memorial to celebrate Mo’s life will take place on Thursday, 12 August at 12pm. For those wishing to attend please use this link
.
We will be collecting personal memories and photographs in a book for Mo’s family. Please send your contributions to az.oc.yvligo@seiromem.om
by Thursday, 12 August, keeping your written messages to under 100 words in length.
Thank you for your help and collaboration in creating a fitting celebration of Mo’s life and we hope that as many as possible will join us for the memorial.