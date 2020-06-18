Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Advertising News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Financial Mail AdFocus announces new jury chair

Financial Mail AdFocus has announced the appointment of respected marketing and advertising strategist Tumi Rabanye as jury chair for the 2020 and 2021 programme.
Tumi Rabanye. Image supplied.

Well-primed to take over


With 18 years in the industry, she brings a sharp eye to this year’s judging having worked on both the agency and client-side of the business. She is well versed on what brands need from a successful agency and how agencies need to operate, particularly in this changed and difficult environment.

Most recently Rabanye has been in product management in the telecommunications space. Prior to this, she was strategy director at the Brave Group where she worked mainly on financial services accounts including Momentum, Absa Group Communications and the parastatal Transnet.

Rabanye says she is thrilled to take over from the dynamic Phumi Mashigo who completed her two-year stint as jury chair last year. She paid tribute to Mashigo’s always challenging and interrogative jury leadership.

Having served on last year’s jury Rabanye is well-primed to take over as chair. She says industry transformation in 2020 has become more critical than ever and that will be a driving edict of her tenure.

Fighting for the industry


Her jury will also look at how agencies have best navigated the pandemic. “In both my professional and personal capacity, Covid-19 feels like a reset button that’s forcing us to decide whether we fight or flee as business leaders. I’m on the side of fighting for the industry, its survival and enduring success,” she says.

AdFocus editor Jeremy Maggs says, “I cannot think of a better person to take over from the formidable Phumi Mashigo. Tumi knows the industry inside out and has a clear understanding of the enduring value the brand communications industry plays in business success.”

Financial Mail AdFocus is SA’s leading agency competition where business growth and accomplishment are the driving factors that determine category winners. The call for entries begins at the end of June. Winners will be announced at the end of November.

Entries for the 2020 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards open on 30 June. For further information contact Danette Breitenbach (). For advertising and sponsorship opportunities in the 2020 Financial Mail AdFocus publication please contact Cortney Hoyland () or Kay Naidoo ().
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, Covid-19 links and sacoronavirus.co.za
Comment

Read more: Jeremy Maggs, Phumi Mashigo, Tumi Rabanye

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.

Let's do Biz