Financial Mail AdFocus announces new jury chair

Tumi Rabanye. Image supplied.

With 18 years in the industry, she brings a sharp eye to this year’s judging having worked on both the agency and client-side of the business. She is well versed on what brands need from a successful agency and how agencies need to operate, particularly in this changed and difficult environment.Most recently Rabanye has been in product management in the telecommunications space. Prior to this, she was strategy director at the Brave Group where she worked mainly on financial services accounts including Momentum, Absa Group Communications and the parastatal Transnet.Rabanye says she is thrilled to take over from the dynamic Phumi Mashigo who completed her two-year stint as jury chair last year. She paid tribute to Mashigo’s always challenging and interrogative jury leadership.Having served on last year’s jury Rabanye is well-primed to take over as chair. She says industry transformation in 2020 has become more critical than ever and that will be a driving edict of her tenure.Her jury will also look at how agencies have best navigated the pandemic. “In both my professional and personal capacity, Covid-19 feels like a reset button that’s forcing us to decide whether we fight or flee as business leaders. I’m on the side of fighting for the industry, its survival and enduring success,” she says.AdFocus editor Jeremy Maggs says, “I cannot think of a better person to take over from the formidable Phumi Mashigo. Tumi knows the industry inside out and has a clear understanding of the enduring value the brand communications industry plays in business success.”Financial Mail AdFocus is SA’s leading agency competition where business growth and accomplishment are the driving factors that determine category winners. The call for entries begins at the end of June. Winners will be announced at the end of November.Entries for the 2020 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards open on 30 June. For further information contact Danette Breitenbach (). For advertising and sponsorship opportunities in the 2020 Financial Mail AdFocus publication please contact Cortney Hoyland () or Kay Naidoo ().