Newsmaker: FCB Joburg CCO Ahmed Tilly to judge NYF Advertising Awards

New York Festivals Advertising Awards announced Ahmed Tilly, CCO at FCB Joburg as one of the first 20 members of the 2020 NYF executive jury.

Ahmed Tilly, CCO at FCB Joburg.

Congrats on your appointment to the executive jury for the 2020 New York Festivals Advertising Awards. How do you feel about this?

20 executive jury members confirmed for New York Festivals Advertising Awards New York Festivals® Advertising Awards has announced the first 20 members of the 2020 NYF executive jury, one of which is Ahmed Tilly, chief creative officer at FCB Joburg...

What does your role as executive jury member entail?

And tell us more about your role as CCO at FCB Joburg. What does this recognition mean for the agency?

What do you love most about your job/working at FCB and in Johannesburg?

#BehindtheSelfie with... Ahmed Tilly This week, we go behind the selfie with Ahmed Tilly, chief creative officer (CCO) at FCB Joburg...

Any other career highlights you’re particularly proud of?

Tell us a bit about your judging experience and how this has equipped you for your role on the jury panel.

The more panels I’ve served on, the more I’ve learned. Just listening to some of the world’s best is an education in itself.

What do you think makes winning work stand out?

Ultimately, the work that makes me jealous, the work that makes me think, “I wish I had done that,” is usually a winning entry.

What are you most looking forward to?

This year I will dream again. pic.twitter.com/W37Ch7M108 — AHMED TILLY (@AhmedTilly) January 19, 2020

Tilly will join other executive creative directors from advertising agencies across the globe for four days in New York City from 31 March to 3 April to judge the shortlisted entries selected by the online NYF grand jury and select the World’s Best Advertising.He tells us that it’s the work that makes him jealous that makes winning work stand out. It needs to be unexpected, evocative and contagious, he says. More on this here…I feel really privileged to serve on the New York Festival jury. I cannot wait to rub shoulders with some amazing people on the panel.Treating the work that people have slaved over with the respect it deserves, to be critical but fair and most importantly, reward work that moves clients and agencies forward, and moves people emotionally.FCB is a great agency with a proven track record of producing ideas that make people love brands. To represent an agency of this calibre is an honour.The people. I have met some of the most inspiring people who are as diverse in culture as they are in their thinking. Being surrounded by such incredible human beings is a joy.At FCB in particular, being part of the team that created a short film for South African Tourism was a highlight. Winning an award for Best Foreign Film for that particular piece was truly special.However, the thing I am most proud of is watching some brilliant young talent move up in their careers to positions and opportunities that they deserve.I have judged at several award shows over the years, including at Cannes Lions.If the piece is unexpected, evocative and contagious, it’s usually a winner.The work. It’s all about the work. The great entries inspire me to do better, be better and celebrate the best.New York is my favourite city in the world. To judge work that inspires me in a city that inspires me is a dream come true.