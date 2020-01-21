Newsmaker: FCB Joburg CCO Ahmed Tilly to judge NYF Advertising Awards

New York Festivals Advertising Awards announced Ahmed Tilly, CCO at FCB Joburg as one of the first 20 members of the 2020 NYF executive jury.
Ahmed Tilly, CCO at FCB Joburg.
Tilly will join other executive creative directors from advertising agencies across the globe for four days in New York City from 31 March to 3 April to judge the shortlisted entries selected by the online NYF grand jury and select the World’s Best Advertising.
He tells us that it’s the work that makes him jealous that makes winning work stand out. It needs to be unexpected, evocative and contagious, he says. More on this here…
Congrats on your appointment to the executive jury for the 2020 New York Festivals Advertising Awards. How do you feel about this?
I feel really privileged to serve on the New York Festival jury. I cannot wait to rub shoulders with some amazing people on the panel.
What does your role as executive jury member entail?
Treating the work that people have slaved over with the respect it deserves, to be critical but fair and most importantly, reward work that moves clients and agencies forward, and moves people emotionally.
And tell us more about your role as CCO at FCB Joburg. What does this recognition mean for the agency?
FCB is a great agency with a proven track record of producing ideas that make people love brands. To represent an agency of this calibre is an honour.
What do you love most about your job/working at FCB and in Johannesburg?
The people. I have met some of the most inspiring people who are as diverse in culture as they are in their thinking. Being surrounded by such incredible human beings is a joy.
