Cannes Lions 2022 Titanium shortlist and more

24 Jun 2022
The Cannes Lions 2022 Titanium, Classic Film and Good: The Glass Lion for Change and the Sustainable Development Goals shortlists have been published.
The Cannes Lions 2022 Titanium Lions shortlist is out
Titanium Lion


The Titanium Lions celebrate game-changing creativity. Entries need to break new ground in branded communications with provocative, boundary-busting, envy-inspiring work that marks a new direction for the industry and moves it forward.

See the Titanium shortlist

Last year the Titanium Grand Pix was won by #wombstories Bodyform, London-based AMV BBDO.



Classic: Film


See the Classic: Film shortlist.

Glass: The Lion for Change


Glass: The Lion for Change celebrates culture-shifting creativity. Entries need to demonstrate ideas intended to change the world; work which sets out to positively impact ingrained gender inequality, imbalance or injustice.

See the Good: The Glass Lion for Change shortlist.

Good: Sustainable Development Goals Lions


The Sustainable Development Goals Lions celebrate creative problem solving, solutions or other initiatives that harness creativity and seek to positively impact the world.

See the Good: Sustainable Development Goals shortlist.

15 Jun 2022

Source: Stir World Backdrops for Hua Hakananai, Image: Courtesy of Dentsu Webchutney. The Unfiltered History Tour has won its third Grand Prix
Cannes Lions 2022 Engagement winners and more2 hours ago
Source: © Twitter Ogilvy wins SA's 2nd Gold Lion at Cannes 2022 for Bride Armour (BcArling Black Label, AB InBev)
2nd Gold Lion for SA at Cannes 20227 hours ago
Source: © Ad Age
2nd Grand Prix for The Unfiltered History Tour at Cannes 202223 hours ago
Source: © ididthat TBWA/Hunt/Lascaris Johannesburg / Samish Johannesburg’s entry Shwii by Nissan for client Nissan is shortlisted in Media: Automotive
SA agencies on Cannes Lions 2022 Engagement shortlists1 day ago
Cannes you even? Grey and Savanna win Gold and Bronze at Cannes Lions 2022
Grey AfricaCannes you even? Grey and Savanna win Gold and Bronze at Cannes Lions 20222 days ago
Source: © rawpixel WFA officially introduced the Global DEI Charter for Change at Cannes Lions
Global DEI Charter for Change introduced at Cannes 20222 days ago
