Most Read
Show more
Cannes Lions
More...Submit news
Top stories
More...Submit news
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Cannes Lions 2022 Titanium shortlist and more
The Cannes Lions 2022 Titanium, Classic Film and Good: The Glass Lion for Change and the Sustainable Development Goals shortlists have been published.
Source: © Ad Age AdAge The Cannes Lions 2022 Titanium Lions shortlist is out
Titanium Lion
The Titanium Lions celebrate game-changing creativity. Entries need to break new ground in branded communications with provocative, boundary-busting, envy-inspiring work that marks a new direction for the industry and moves it forward.
See the Titanium shortlist
Last year the Titanium Grand Pix was won by #wombstories Bodyform, London-based AMV BBDO.
Classic: Film
See the Classic: Film shortlist.
Glass: The Lion for Change
Glass: The Lion for Change celebrates culture-shifting creativity. Entries need to demonstrate ideas intended to change the world; work which sets out to positively impact ingrained gender inequality, imbalance or injustice.
See the Good: The Glass Lion for Change shortlist.
Good: Sustainable Development Goals Lions
The Sustainable Development Goals Lions celebrate creative problem solving, solutions or other initiatives that harness creativity and seek to positively impact the world.
See the Good: Sustainable Development Goals shortlist.
Read more: Cannes Lions 2022, Cannes Lions 2022, Cannes 2022
NewsMore industry news
Republication of selected Bizcommunity content for non-commercial purposes is allowed if the original article is linked to with "Source: www.bizcommunity.com". Please click here for more information and to request permission.