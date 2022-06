Cannes Lions 2022 Titanium shortlist and more

The Cannes Lions 2022 Titanium, Classic Film and Good: The Glass Lion for Change and the Sustainable Development Goals shortlists have been published.

The Cannes Lions 2022 Titanium Lions shortlist is out

The Titanium Lions celebrate game-changing creativity. Entries need to break new ground in branded communications with provocative, boundary-busting, envy-inspiring work that marks a new direction for the industry and moves it forward.See the Titanium shortlist Last year the Titanium Grand Pix was won by #wombstories Bodyform, London-based AMV BBDO.See the Classic: Film shortlist Glass: The Lion for Change celebrates culture-shifting creativity. Entries need to demonstrate ideas intended to change the world; work which sets out to positively impact ingrained gender inequality, imbalance or injustice.See the Good: The Glass Lion for Change shortlist The Sustainable Development Goals Lions celebrate creative problem solving, solutions or other initiatives that harness creativity and seek to positively impact the world.See the Good: Sustainable Development Goals shortlist